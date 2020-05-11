Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Broadus Says Don’t Ask Her For Relationship Advice Amid Rapper’s Sex Tape Scandal
Recently, there have been some unsavory rumors following rapper Snoop Dogg. According to Bossip, Celina Powell, a well-known groupie released footage of herself engaged in sexual activity with a very married Snoop. There was also footage of Tekashi 69 and DJ Akademiks.
She shared the video on her OnlyFans page and was charging people $29.25 to have access to it for 30 days. The contents of the video are unclear but Powell assured potential customers that it contained “s*cking and f*cking.”
Powell announced the release of the tapes on her Instagram story. “I dropped exclusive NEVER before seen tapes on [Tekashi] 69 and Snoop. Ya’ll thought I was playing. I keep every video.”
Shortly after Powell’s announcement, Snoop hopped on Instagram to publicly express his appreciation for his wife.
“Thanks4 the . Kids loyalty stability n the ability to deal wit me on my worst days u are appreciated”
Then, around the time Powell’s alleged video dropped, Snoop’s Instagram page was deactivated all together.
All of this happened last week but I didn’t feel the need to report the story because Snoop sleeping with other women is…not a news story as much as it is a pattern.
The reason I’m talking about it today is because something unusual happened.
Shante Broadus, Snoop’s wife of over twenty years, spoke about the incident in a very round-about way through a recent Instagram post.
It read, “Don’t ask me for relationship advice cuz I took the n*gga back 81 times.”
Broadus didn’t offer any further explanation. She let the people draw their own conclusions with a couple of laughing emojis.
Snoop, in the comment section, wished Shante a happy mother’s day and thanked her for her dedication once again.
Welp. That’s one way to make a marriage last.