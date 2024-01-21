MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary supermodel Beverly Johnson and her longtime boo Brian Maillian are married.

During a Jan. 12 appearance on Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning, the 71-year-old catwalk icon mistakenly revealed her marital status. Johnson also had a funny story about the wedding.

According to the star celebrating the 50th anniversary of her iconic Vogue cover, she and Maillian said “I do” at a chapel in Las Vegas two days before her 71st birthday on Oct. 13.

“[Brian] kept saying, ‘What do you want for your birthday,'” Johnson recalled. “I sat up in the bed on Oct. 11 and said, ‘I know what I want for my birthday. I said, ‘I want to get married.'”

The model wasn’t expecting for her 73-year-old financier hubby to go along with the plan. At first, she was nervous about heading down the aisle with the businessman.

“He went, ‘OK.’ And I went, ‘Did he say OK? Oh shit’ and then we got married,” Johnson told Sway and his co-hosts as they fell out in laughter.

Maillian, who is the founder of the investment banking firm Whitestone, wed Johnson at a “beautiful” chapel in Las Vegas. The Buffalo, New York native revealed that her husband wanted a big wedding with 1500 people to celebrate their nuptials, but she didn’t want to spend unnecessary money on the ceremony.

Eventually, the duo settled on having an intimate wedding, and Johnson’s close friends helped them organize everything for their “secret” chapel ceremony.

“It was just the right moment,” she added.

Johnson and Maillian got engaged in 2020.

During an interview with People, the fashion icon, who made history after she became the first Black supermodel to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1974, revealed that the finance guru’s proposal wasn’t planned. Maillian got down on one knee and asked for Johnson’s hand in marriage while attending an event in Palm Springs with family. At the time, he didn’t have a ring to propose with.

“My older sister Sheilah was there, and she said to Brian, ‘I didn’t hear you give my sister an answer when she asked you to marry her,'” Johnson told People in July 2020. “And he said, ‘I have answered her. I have asked her to marry me. And she said no. Besides that — I don’t have a ring.'”

Maillian was able to seal the deal with help from his elderly mother.

“Brian’s 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table till it got to Brian, and he got down on one knee. I was sobbing uncontrollably, and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said yes!” she revealed.

Aww, that’s so cute. Congrats to Beverly Johnson and Brian Maillian.

