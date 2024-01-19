MadameNoire Featured Video

Jackie Christie was in a league of her own during Basketball Wives‘ Season 11 reunion. The LA franchise OG verbally duked it out with several castmates during the Jan. 15 reunion episode. From a dispute with executive producer (and intermittent castmate) Shaunie Henderson to beef with Evelyn Lozada and Brook Bailey, the episode had Jackie in the hot seat next to host John Salley.

One of the major disagreements of the evening was Jackie allegedly wanting to slap Evelyn and questioning why Shaunie was still on the show. Once Brooke stirred up the drama, the show’s executive producer directly addressed Jackie about the gossip. The show creator said she loved Jackie and her “kooky” ways but wasn’t surprised the longtime cast member would say that about her. Shaunie noted that she was more shocked Jackie thought the trash talk wouldn’t get back to her.

Jackie claimed former castmate Brittish Williams was the one who said Shaunie and Evelyn should leave LA and revive the show’s Miami franchise. She also asserted that the tea Brooke spilled was from a regurgitated and misconstrued conversation.

Evelyn — who’s starred on Basketball Wives since its Miami inception — had even more heat for Mrs. Christie.

During a more intense moment of the reunion, the Bronx native implied Jackie cheated on her longtime husband, Doug Christie. The accusation about the alleged infidelity came after Jackie accused Evelyn of being jealous of her husband, life and businesses.

Of course, Jackie completely denied the cheating rumor.

“Ain’t a hoe in life can talk about anything over here with the Christies,” the mother of three noted as she brushed off the claim.

“Jackie Christie, let me explain something to you. The reason why there is a LA franchise is Miami,” said Evelyn, leveraging her status as an initial cast member. “You wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for us, bitch.”

Jackie acknowledged that her wild ways still peek through when she feels defensive.

“This is real life,” she said while discussing the LA franchise’s growth. “If you come at me, just because I’m a basketball wife doesn’t mean I’m not going to defend myself. This season I kinda toned it back a bit. But if you come at me, you still gon’ get the same Jackie you would’ve gotten 11 years ago.”

Season 11 clearly left lots of drama for the reunion. While her kookiness often gets her in trouble, there’s no denying Jackie is a part of the Basketball Wives Hall of Fame.

Read more about her and Doug below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Jackie Christie Shares Tips On Having A Successful Marriage–Besides Tying The Knot Every Year”