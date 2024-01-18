MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Wyatt blessed mama Evelyn Braxton with an elevated version of “Happy Birthday” for her special day.

The Braxton family and their friends gathered to celebrate Mama Braxton turning 76 (Jan. 14). The matriarch posted a video of party attendees bunched together with Wyatt as the center of attention as she showered the 76-year-old with a beautiful rendition of “Happy Birthday,” executing smooth runs.

From where the clip started, Wyatt, 41, finished singing the second “Happy Birthday” lyric, boasting her vocal range.

“In the name of Jesus,” Tamar Braxton reacted.

“Happy birthday, dear mom,” Wyatt sang pristinely. “Happy birthday.”

She threw the song to singer Tamar Braxton to finish, who stood next to her beau Jeremy “JR” Robinson, but the “Love & War” singer knew she couldn’t follow that.

“To you,” Tamar, 46, finished, lacking Wyatt’s pizzazz, causing everyone to laugh and cheer, including the 76-year-old who didn’t look a day over 50.

Tamar shared the video and a photo with the matriarch and Trina, writing in the caption, “My absolute pleasure to celebrate my favorite inspiration, my mama @evelynbraxton. I love you beyond any caption or words!! What an epic birthday.”

Hollywood Unlocked reposted the video, and commenters went up for Wyatt’s rendition.

“Tamar can’t come close to Keke Wyatt,” one person wrote.

“Keke could sing the side effects of my depression meds and make it sound good,” an Instagram user said.

“Keke doesn’t get the flowers she deserves,” another commenter typed.

“Keke can sing anything, and it’s going to sound good…Tamar be singing her face off [too] now.”

“That lady can sing about mayonnaise and Cheetos and will make you feel chills.”

Other commenters didn’t recognize Wyatt, oblivious to the singer’s big chop reveal she did in November 2023.

“So, I did this today,” the “Nothing In This World” singer announced in an Instagram post, as MadameNoire reported.

But Wyatt isn’t a stranger to rocking a bald look. In 2017, the former R&B Divas star took to Instagram to announce she was shaving her head in solidarity with her son, Rahjah, who battled leukemia.

“Plz pray for my family… Haven’t really said too much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved,” she shared in an Instagram post on June 24, 2017.. It hurts me so bad. So, to show Mommy’s support, I’m going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢I need a complete healing for my baby.”