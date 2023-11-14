MadameNoire Featured Video

Songstress Keke Wyatt took to Instagram to show off a new look.

On Nov 13., the 41-year-old squaller, born Ke’Tara Shavon Wyatt, donned a freshly shaved head for the Gram. Wyatt added a little drama via a black hoodie to unveil her bald head. A smiling Wyatt announced, “So…I did this today.”

The “My First Love” singer removed her hoodie and beamed with pride over her stunning bald head. Wyatt looked striking as her bright coral lips and fresh face responded to her daughter Bella’s chortle.

“Bella thinks it’s so funny.”

The “Fall In Love” singer captioned her post, “OMGGGGGGG!!! Why do I feel SOOOO FREE???â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A must do!!!”

Fans and celebrities went up for Wyatt’s shaved head.

“I like it. It says a lot about a woman to go bald. Fearless movement is coming,” one person wrote.

Someone else penned, “Shaved head, pregnant, weight gain, weight loss, makeup on or off, whatever… she’s the ONLY one who retains her fineness! She’s just FINE! PERIOD!!!”

Host Darlene Jackson wrote, “MY BAWHEADED STUSTAHHHH…. you’re BEAUTIFUL and can do whatever u want my love â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”

@baldandfree on IG encouraged Wyatt’s bald journey, writing, “YAAAASSSSS QUEENðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ you are finally bald and free, and I know it feels liberating. â¤ï¸ However long you keep this look for, welcome to the baldie community. And @keke_wyatt, we’d love to see you @baldiecon next year in Atlanta. ðŸ’™ðŸ’œðŸ’– ðŸ¤”

The songstress’ big chop comes fresh off the drop of her new single, “Water Into Wine.”

She donned long red, boho braids and a black rhinestone mini dress.

“If you don’t have my new single.. GO to my bio and click. ‘Water Into Wine’ available on all streaming platforms ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹,” she wrote.

Wyatt isn’t the only Black woman to forgo her hair for a shaved look. There’s a list of bald baddies who’ve undergone the big chop, including Tamar Braxton, Sanaa Lathan, Aisha Hinds, Jada Pinkett Smith, Danai Gurira and others.

The 41-year-old songstress is definitely in good company. What do y’all think of Wyatt’s new, bold bald look? Should she keep it or get a wig?