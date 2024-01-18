MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users warned actress Sofia Vergara to stay in her land after she posted a video Friday, Jan. 12, of her placing comedian Kevin Hart’s head on her revealing chest.

In the video, Vergara facetiously ushered Hart to relax in her arms as she pulled his head down to her cleavage area and patted it.

“Come here. Just shhh,” the Hot Pursuit actress instructed before releasing him and laughing.

The Night School actor took to her comments to show her appreciation, referring to the America’s Got Talent judge as his sister.

“I love you for life!!!!!! Truly my sister that I never had,” his comment read. Other commenters weren’t having it.

“The ol’ sister comment to avoid being in the doghouse with the wife,” a user wrote.

Multiple commenters exclaimed, “He has a wife!”

“Isn’t he married? What’s his wife going to think when she sees this?” another person commented.

“Not appropriate for a married man,” an Instagram user typed.

“Sofia, I know [you’re] single to mingle, but be respectful. He’s a married man and has been in the doghouse for years now.”

“Another divorce for him,” a person assumed.

Very few defended Hart, telling people to simmer down.

“These comments…’ he has a wife.’ First of all, these two are old friends going all the way back to Soul Plane (2004), and it’s not her fault he’s so damn short,” a person said. “His head only reaches her chest, it definitely didn’t seem to bother him, so mind [your] business. Trust, she’s definitely not flirting, and she’s got plenty of gangsta in her.”

“All the women saying ‘He has a wife’ wish they could do this with [Jason] Momoa, and they probably have husbands.”

The two guest-starred on the Graham Norton Show, where Hart and Vergara joked about his appearance on Modern Family —the 44-year-old played Andre in the “Treehouse” episode (Season 3, Episode 7) and “Planes, train and cars” (Season 3 Episode 21). Hart also took the opportunity to promote his upcoming Netflix action film, Lift.

The ex-Modern Family actress took to her Instagram with photos and a video of the two interacting backstage.

Vergara is on her way to singletown since she’s mid-divorce with Joe Manganiello. Hart, on the other hand, has a cheating history, and it’s why cybernauts reacted how they did. They didn’t want him digging a deeper hole than the one he’s in now.

The comedian’s first marriage to Torrei Hart ended in 2011 after infidelity allegations surfaced. Five years later, he married his current wife, Eniko Harris. A year into the marriage, Hart and Eniko’s marriage hit a rough patch when a cheating scandal surfaced while she was eight months pregnant with their first child.

A video surfaced of the actor having sex with a woman named Montia Sabbag in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2017.

The scandal turned into an alleged extortion situation where the actor found himself with a lawsuit that was eventually dropped.

In their Netflix docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don’t F—k This Up, Eniko revealed she found out about his infidelity when someone sent her the video in her DMs.

Eniko confronted her husband with mixed emotions.

“You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, ‘How the fuck did you let that happen?” She said in the trailer.