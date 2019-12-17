Eniko Hart Cries When Speaking On Cheating Scandal In Trailer For Kevin’s Netflix Docuseries: “You Publicly Humiliated Me”

Kevin Hart has a new project coming up, and it’s not a blockbuster movie or a new stand-up tour. Instead, the 40-year-old is taking the lid off of his life and taking fans into a year in it, from the many scandals he found himself in to the changes that he went through. He will be doing so through his upcoming Netflix documentary series, Don’t F–k This Up, which will be released December 27.

One of the biggest things that happened to Kevin was that he found himself caught up in a cheating scandal that ended up turning into an alleged extortion drama and a lawsuit against the comedian. Of course, it all started when a video surfaced of him having sex with Montia Sabbag in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2017. Since then, the extortion charge against his former friend, J.T. Jackson, has been dropped, and the recent lawsuit against Kevin by Montia has been dismissed (she alleged that he was in on their sexual encounter being filmed without her consent). While Kevin can put that behind him, and has even been able to move forward in his marriage to wife Eniko after the very public scandal, there is some lingering pain for her when she looks back on the situation.

In the trailer, we see media talking about Kevin being forced to admit that he cheated on a pregnant Eniko as the tape was being held over his head. When discussing that time in her life, Eniko said in the clip, “You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'”

While that look back was emotional, she initially was able to make light of the situation. To promote Kevin’s stand-up, The Irresponsible Tour, back in early 2018, she appeared in a promo clip letting him know that after having their son Kenzo, she was the boss now.

“I’m going on tour with you,” she said. “Ain’t gone be no more stupid sh-t. Take the bag and go get the baby.”

Whether laughing about it or crying, the couple was able to save their relationship and talk honestly about it in this upcoming series.

Don’t F–k This Up will be six parts and outside of his cheating scandal, we will see, when it happened, how he handled the backlash to being named Oscars host due to past homophobic comments, as well drama with people in his circle and presumably, some mention of his recent horrific car crash. It certainly looks like we’re going to see another side of the star.

“I have lived my life as an open book,” he wrote about the docuseries on Instagram. “I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible…I honestly believe in transparency….I believe in being ok with the ups & downs that come with life. The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible. This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before. This is my story….the good the bad and the ugly!!!! Make sure you tune in Dec 27th on Netflix!!!!!!”

Check out the trailer for yourself below: