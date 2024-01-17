MadameNoire Featured Video

Quinta Brunson’s win at the 2023 Emmys made her the first Black woman to take home the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series since The Jeffersons’ Isabel Sanford in 1981.

Carol Burnett awarded the Abbott Elementary star and creator during the Jan. 15 award ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old Philadelphia native was emotional and in awe of her win during her heartfelt speech.

“Wow. Thank you so much. I don’t even know why I’m so emotional. I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all,” Brunson joked through tears. “Thank you so much. I love making Abbott Elementary so much. And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I’m so happy to be able to get this.”

“I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think — oh God,” the winner earnestly expressed. “I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much.”

Brunson’s feat makes her the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. On Monday night, her competition included Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Christina Appelgate (Dead to Me) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Brunson was previously nominated in the Emmys category and lost to Hacks actress Jean Smart in 2022. Despite the loss, her brainchild Abbott Elementary took home the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award.

The multi-talented powerhouse is credited with creating, writing, executively producing and starring in the ABC 30-minute comedy, wherein she plays the wholesome lead, teacher Janine Teagues.

People reported that in addition to Brunson’s buzzworthy win, chatter from Monday night also surrounds her “crushed satin” pink dress.

Abbott Elementary stylist Jessica Paster addressed online commentary claiming Brunson’s A-line Dior dress appeared wrinkled and un-ironed. In the comments of an Instagram post, the stylist reportedly said, “Guys, guys, guys… it’s crushed satin… I knew you were gonna say something!! It’s [a] beautiful silhouette on her and fabric… and the color is gorgeous on her.”

The special Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary airs Feb. 7.

