Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne love joking around with each other. Their playful dynamic was displayed in a 2021 Queen Radio interview, which the Female Rap Lyrics page reposted on Jan. 13. Fans had a ball revisiting the hip-hop stars’ hilarious chat.

In the short clip, Minaj and the New Orleans native reflected on the latter’s verse on 2021’s “Seeing Green.” Wayne flashed a look of confusion when Minaj informed him that his verse earned fifth place on Complex’s best verses of the year list.

“That sucks,” Wayne scoffed. “‘I’m colder than every fucking rap verse that was released this year.”

Minaj applauded the rapper for boasting about his “critically acclaimed” verse on the song but quickly noted the double standard women in hip-hop face when they’re confident about their music and craft.

“When niggas talk, they shit, and when niggas are cocky, it’s cool, but when I get on my shit, I’m a bitch. I’m nasty.”

Wayne interrupted the “Anaconda” rapper’s fiery rant with a little joke.

“I like a nasty bitch. Ain’t nothing wrong with that,” he quipped, which prompted Minaj to pause with a blank stare.

“I’m sorry, go ahead,” he chuckled.

Minaj laughed right along with the former Cash Money artist before she jumped right back into interview mode.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of the “A Milli” rapper and Minaj’s funny interaction on Queen Radio.

“They have been on this time of timing for years,” one fan wrote.

Another user quipped, “She over here giving a speech, and he wanted to fuck it up.”

A third fan on Instagram penned, “Man, I love ’em.”

Other users applauded Minaj for speaking confidently about her position in the rap game.

“If Wayne can drop the best rapper alive, so can she,” one netizen commented.

Minaj broke into the industry shortly after Wayne signed her to Young Money in the early 2000s. Their connection has been strong ever since. In December, Wayne called the Grammy-nominated rapper the greatest Young Money artist of all time during an interview with 2 Chainz. He also gave the femcee her flowers during an appearance on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson in June.

“I don’t wanna hurt nobody’s feelings, but, boy, ain’t nobody fuckin’ with Nicki. They come after,” the Hot Boys alum said when asked where the Queens native stood on his list of favorite female emcees.

Minaj thanked the rap veteran for the sweet accolade.

“I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie!” she said on Instagram, according to Vibe. “When the greatest rapper of all time believed and still believes in you. I sure did lean on your confidence, and you sure were ALWAYS there. ‘Til this day, when I send you something, you send a verse back. We love you so much. We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! Bar for Bar. No pun intended.”

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj joked around during the 2018 Zane Lowe interview.

If you love their 2021 interview, then you’ll have a ball watching Nicki and Wayne joke around with one another during the former’s 2018 chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. During the interview, Wayne called in to surprise the New York native and joked that they were a “power couple.”

“Shut up, Wayne! We go together?” Minaj said as she broke into a fit of laughter. “You know, when this comes out as a written format, you know they’re going to think you’re serious, right?

Wayne casually responded, “I don’t know what a written format means.”

Attempting to steer the conversation back to a serious note, the Queen Radio host gushed about her love for Wayne and the guidance he provided throughout her climb to stardom.

“Wayne. I love you so much. Do you know how much I love you?” she said before the rapper joked, “Show me tonight!”

Watch the funny clip below.



