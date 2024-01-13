MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have sobered up for Dry January following a boozy 2023.

The co-workers turned ousted lovers got honest and open on the Jan. 11 episode of their podcast about abstaining from alcohol this month for “Dry January.” The couple outlined the nitty gritty of their previous alcohol intake and both parties expressed the feeling that a sober pause was welcome. The episode was aptly titled “A Year On The Rocks.”

Holmes shared that the duo spent $2,869 on alcohol in December 2023 and that he “thought the number would be higher.”

Robach noted that she probably averaged “over 30 drinks a week” last year as she and Holmes discussed how to accurately quantify how much one drinks.

“That is appalling to me. That is embarrassing to me,” Robach reflected on the Amy and T.J. Podcast. “That is not what I wish it were.”

Holmes alleged that he “could easily go through 18 drinks a day.” He explained that it’d be “easy” to be “two drinks in” at 10 a.m. and that lunch could add two drinks, “minimum,” to his day.

“I could easily have a drink in my hand from 2 in the afternoon until 7,8,9, 10 o’clock a night,” he detailed.

Robach contextualized the mind state she was in last year that contributed to her drinking. She referred to 2023 as her “pandemic.”

“I didn’t have a job to go to. I was staying away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot, a lot more than I ever have,” said Robach of 2023. “I don’t think I’ve ever gone a full year where I drank every single day, and that was 2023 for me. It wasn’t that I was getting wasted or drunk or any of that. It was just keeping a buzz going all day or at least keeping a relaxed state of mind in a heightened, anxious year.”

Amid their conversation about embracing a sober period, Holmes said, “I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that’s what we are doing.”

The latter former GMA host highlighted that he and Robach are “feeling great” during their break from drinking.

Listen to snippets from the duo’s sobered conversation on the Amy and T.J. Podcast below.

