Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne was so impressed with T-Pain’s performance of the rock group’s 1970 anti-war anthem “War Pigs” that he wondered where his invite was.

The 70-year-old heavy metal veteran took to X Jan. 10 to praise the R&B crooner for his stage rendition of the song. A clip shared with the tweet was pulled from footage T-Pain posted in December 2023 of himself singing through his seventh studio album, On Top of the Covers.

“This is the best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever,” Osbourne wrote before expressing his FOMO about the jam session. “Why didn’t you guys call me?”

T-Pain was flattered that the Prince of Darkness gave his “War Pigs” cover a stamp of approval.

The “I Like That” singer replied to Osbourne and thanked the rock star for his praise. The 39-year-old self-proclaimed also highlighted that he’d be down to share the stage with Osbourne anytime.

“You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself,” T-Pain wrote.

“First thing I said was wow,'” the crooner said of his reaction to Osbourne’s praise in a separate tweet. “This is an honor and the greatest form of validation. Thank you, brother @OzzyOsbourne.”

“War Pigs” introduces listeners to Black Sabbath’s second studio album, Paranoid.

According to Genius, the English rock band’s bassist and lead lyricist, Geezer Butler, has been adamant about how the song was directly written in opposition to the Vietnam War. However, the source quoted Osbourne as saying, “[The group] knew nothing about Vietnam. It’s just an anti-war song.”

Wikipedia cites Osbourne’s quote from author Carol Clerk’s 2002 book, Diary of a Madman: Ozzy Osbourne: The Stories Behind the Songs.

T-Pain released On Top of the Covers in March 2023.

The cover album includes the Grammy winner — widely known for his usage of auto-tune — singing covers from a variety of genres with his unaltered, smooth and powerful voice. In addition to “War Pigs,” the musician covered Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,'” Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” Chris Stapelton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” and several other recognizable classics.

Born Faheem Rashad Najm, T-Pain’s live performance of On Top of the Covers was recorded at The Sun Room in Los Angeles. Peep it below.

