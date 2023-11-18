MadameNoire Featured Video

Sharon Osbourne claims Whitney Houston accused her of trying to steal and sleep with Bobby Brown while the R&B power couple was married.

While chatting on the Nov. 14 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which she co-hosts with her family, Sharon said she went as far as to throw her wedding ring at Whitney to prove that she was married and not creeping with Bobby.

The alleged incident happened while Whitney rehearsed for VH1’s Diva Duets, which Sharon hosted in 2003. The rock star’s wife recalled that Bobby and Whitney’s daughter Bobbi Kristina came and sat next to her because she “obviously liked watching The Osbournes.” Sharon said Bobbi Kristina was a “gorgeous little thing” and recalled Bobby sitting on her other side shortly after his daughter did.

Based on Sharon’s recollection, Whitney was unhappy with the image she saw from the stage of her daughter and husband sitting on either side of the former talk show host.

“Whitney’s up there singing, and then she stops singing, and the track is still going, and slowly the track stops,” Sharon said on the podcast. “And she goes, ‘Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to fuck my husband?'”

The Talk former co-host said Whitney peeped her wedding ring from up on stage and asked to see it.

“I said, ‘I’d love you to have it,'” recalled the podcast host, who’s been married to Ozzy Osbourne since 1982. “I gave her [Whitney] the ring — threw it at her. I said, ‘I promise you, I’m not interested in your husband, I’m married!'”

Hearing Sharon emphasize her marriage with Ozzy seemed to cool Whitney off. The former talk show host said the singer came to speak with her after getting off the stage.

“Then after that, we’d see each other, and she was just — you know — a very nice lady,” Sharon said.

Whitney and Bobby were married from 1992 to 2007. The legendary R&B couple welcomed Bobbi Kristina in 1993.

Years after Whitney’s passing in 2012 and Bobbi Kristina’s in 2015, the New Edition member discussed his relationship with death while speaking with Cassius in May 2022.

“It does feel unfair,” said Bobby, who also tragically lost his son Bobby Brown Jr. in 2020. “But with prayer and knowing that my God\… he does things beyond what I can comprehend. He—she—wouldn’t just subject me to inner pain. I’m always gonna have that inner peace because of prayer.”

