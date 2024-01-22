MadameNoire Featured Video

Wiz Khalifa is over here sparking a debate after revealing he refused to mistreat Amber Rose for the sake of his new woman in the latest episode of Call Her Daddy shared on Instagram Jan. 11.

During the interview with the podcast host Alex Cooper, Wiz boasted about his co-parenting and friendship dynamic with ex-lover Amber Rose, with whom he shares his son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

“I think I’m in a good situation,” the 36-year-old rapper explained. “Like, with her as a co-parent, especially through time. Things have just eased up and become a lot more enjoyable and just regular of a process.”

The “Black and Yellow” star said he and Amber figured out the “dysfunction” many co-parents endure to make things smoother for them and their son. Wiz shared how difficult it is for both of their potential lovers to accept his and Amber’s boundaries and their bond.

“[There’s] a little bit of intimidation there,” he said. “Like, they [are] going to be like, ‘Oh, you’ll always go back to him or he can call you right now and you’ll just go running.’ And that might or might not be the case, but if she’s focused on you at the time, that’s not the conversation y’all need to be having.”

The 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper continued, “And then the same thing for me, where it’s like I’m not going to mistreat her to make any woman feel better. So, if you expect me to bad mouth her or keep a conversation short with her and not laugh when I’m on the phone… we’re going to have a fucking problem because I’m going to be good to her…not that you’re just going to have to accept, but you’re going to have to enjoy that.”

The Melanin Shade Room posted the clip on Instagram, where many women agreed with the rapper about treating his baby mama with respect and being on good terms. In contrast, others weren’t so open to their baby daddy kikiying with their baby mama.

“Stay single. Because, at the very least, you need to keep the convos short,” one user wrote.

“As a woman with no children, if I date a man with children and he DOES bad mouth the mother of his child … I immediately get the fuck on. ‘Cause why would you be mean to someone you created life with?”

“I agree. But there also needs to be some boundaries in place, and those boundaries communicated to both respectfully.”

The rapper also shared how they go above and beyond to maintain a positive relationship with each other for their son, like attending his concerts and parent-teacher conferences together and standing up for each other.