Amber Rose doesn’t shy away from any topic when speaking to her 9-year-old son Sebastian. In fact, she’s been open with the youngster about a lot of things, from her past with stripping to her salacious OnlyFans account.

The 39-year-old model and influencer opened up about her parenting philosophy during a recent interview on the High Low Podcast. Rose, a “self-proclaimed slut” and sex activist, said she rather openly discuss the topic of her work with Sebastian than have him found out on the internet.

“Your son, by the time he’s 5, is going to start Googling you and seeing everything,” the Philly-bred star told the show’s host Emily Ratajkowski, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Rose has spoken loudly and proudly about her passion for women’s empowerment and sexuality. It’s a constant theme that you’ll find in much of her modeling and entertainment work, especially on her OnlyFans. For a small fee, you can subscribe to the momma of two’s account to access some exclusive and risque content.

During the interview, Rose revealed that one of Sebastian’s classmates told him about her Onlyfans account.

“I had a whole conversation with him about it,” she recalled. “I said that whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant because obviously, he got it from his parents.”

She also told her son that much of the income she generates on the platform helps to support their quality of life.

“When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families,” she recalled telling him, noting how her work on OnlyFans has allowed him to attend a good private school and take nice family vacations.

Amber Rose talked about periods with her son when he was 2 years old

Overall, Rose says Sebastian has learned a great deal from their candid conversations. She even revealed that the youngster put one of his friends in check for insulting people who create content on OnlyFans.

“‘Bro, you can’t say that,’” Seb told his buddy, according to the star. “‘You have to let a woman do what she wants with her body. That’s not cool. You can’t do that.’”

Further along in the interview, the “GYHO” hitmaker said she has even discussed the topic of periods with her son as early as 2 years old.

“Anytime I use the bathroom [since] my son was 2, 3 years old, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad, Mommy? I’ll go in a drawer and get it for you,’” she said. “I’ve told him about everything.”

Rose shares her 9-year-old son Sebastian with rapper Whiz Kalifa. She also has a 2-year-old son named Slash with ex-Alexander “AE” Edwards.

