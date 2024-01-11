MadameNoire Featured Video

Many X users were beyond disappointed and disturbed by a clip of young Black girls dancing and singing their hearts out to the chorus of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy,” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA.

The now-viral clip, posted by @MileSauce_ on Jan. 1, has reached over 85.9 million views. It shows a little girl standing beside a speaker and holding a mic as she intensely sang the song’s very adult lyrics and wobbled her knees.

Surrounding her were six other similarly preschool or primary school-aged Black girls. All but one of them danced with varying vigorous intensities to the lyrics, which Sexyy Red rhymes.

“Bend that ass over (baow), let that coochie breathe (yeah) Shake that ass, bitch, hands on your knees (ho) Hands on your knees (ho), hands on your knees (ow) Shake that ass for Drake (yup), now, shake that ass for me.”

Despite the explicit version of the song playing for the children’s enjoyment, the youngsters self-censored as they sang along.

X users condemned the video as highly inappropriate and unfortunate for the young girls. One user labeled it “a low-down dirty shame.”

People found it problematic and flat-out wrong that the children were exposed to and sang such hypersexualized lyrics about their prepubescent bodies.

Others virtually held pitchforks as they tore into whichever adults recorded the video and were responsible for creating the kids’ environment.

One user reacted to the video and went as far as to call it “child pedophilia.” Several others suggested that the clip is a reflection of more significant issues impacting the Black community, such as fatherlessness and unserious parenting.

Some users weren’t as offended by the clip as most other commenters in the post’s replies. The netizens emphasized that the girls weren’t saying the song’s cuss words. They also noted that the youngsters are not the first and won’t be the last to sing-a-long to music far too adult for their young ears.

And we just threw this one in because it’s hilarious…

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart in late November.

The X user who posted the video of the young girls seems to run an account unattached to the snippet’s origins, so it’s unclear who exactly is behind the controversial clip.

Do you think the viral video is a reflection of sinister issues in the Black community, or are the children just jamming out to a popular song? Sound off in the comments.

