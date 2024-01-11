MadameNoire Featured Video

Gymnastics Olympian Simone Biles had her beauty and GOAT status radiating on Vanity Fair’s latest cover.

The many-time gold medalist was dripped out in designer labels throughout her most recent magazine spread, including pieces from Gucci, Rick Owens, Fendi, Loewe and more. Biles, 26, was styled by Vanity Fair‘s fashion director, Nicole Martine Chapoteau. One of the most stunning aspects of her glam photo shoot was definitely the lengthy buss down middle part tresses she rocked, which was styled by the editorial and celebrity “Hair MacGyver,” Nikki Nelms.

The revered athlete’s soft glam makeup — executed by Sheika Daley — included chiseled and face-framing eyebrows, a lightly done smokey eye, and a slightly peach gloss lip.

The stunning images were captured by fashion and celebrity photographer Adrienne Raquel.

The interview intermittently focused on Biles’ love affair with her husband, NFL Green Bay Packers player Jonathan Owens.

From the couple’s infamous introductions on the invite-only dating app Raya to their grand wedding ceremony in Mexico and their marriage, Biles was as candid as ever about the couple’s story.

Owens recalled that his wife’s “contagious” laugh caught his attention during their 2020-pandemic-era early courtship. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based football player also repeated his now-infamous claim that he “had no clue” who Biles was before their romance bloomed.

While discussing how the physical distance in their marriage impacted her, the Houston-based gymnastics Olympian said, “We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting [around] waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard.”

Biles’ interview included perspective on many other things regarding the athlete’s life on and off the balance beam .

The 26-year-old — revered as the most decorated gymnast in history — discussed returning to the sport last year and dominating the game after a two-year hiatus from competing. More vulnerably, Biles spoke about dealing with depression and managing her anxiety with medication. She noted that there shouldn’t be a stigma around addressing your mental health in that way.

She also opened up about using her platform to call out USA Gymnastics’ failure to protect gymnastics like her, who were sexually abused by the team’s former doctor, Larry Nassar.

The history-making athlete — in and out of the foster care system until she was 5– shared that she passionately works with Friends of the Children, which the outlet described as a nonprofit pairing “kids in foster care with long-term mentors.”

Thanks to her beauty and openness, Biles’ GOAT status in the sports world isn’t the only thing keeping her in the headlines. Read more about her below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Simone Biles & Her Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Unbothered,’ ‘Locked In,’ And In Love”