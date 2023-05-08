MadameNoire Featured Video

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens lovingly solidified their nuptials for the second time in less than a month.

The couple celebrated with friends and family May 6 during an intimate destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The athletes exchanged handwritten vows during their ceremony in front of 144 guests, according to People. The seven-time Olympic medalist had eight bridesmaids, and the Houston Texans NFL player had seven groomsmen.

The married couple’s big day it included tons of flowers, glasses filled with champagne and white and gold décor.

Biles wore a custom wedding dress envisioned by Galia Lahav’s head designer Sharon Sever.

The GOAT gymnast’s white ball gown had pearls, delicate flower appliques and a “very crucial” thigh-high slit. The top portion of the dress had a sweetheart neckline corset with slightly sheer paneling on the bodice. Biles’ look also included a floor-length veil.

“I think that this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel — luxurious, beautiful [and] kind of on top of the world,” she said during behind-the-scenes footage from her final dress fitting at Galia Lahav’s showroom.

Celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Ashley Stewart did the athlete’s glam for her beach destination dream wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Olympian’s hair extensions were slayed by Houston-based makeup artist and hairstylist Jazmine Johnson.

Biles and Owens’ beach-based “welcome party” coincidentally — and luckily — fell on Cinco de Mayo.

“Our welcome party being on Cinco de Drinko in Mexico was the best thing to accidentally happen,” the Olympian jokingly tweeted May 6.

The couple partied hard with shots of alcohol and their loved ones on the beach ahead of their “I do” vows the next day.

Biles and her husband were officially married April 22 following a courthouse wedding in Houston, Texas.

At the time, the superstar gymnast opened up about all her wedding festivities in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. The Olympian told her followers that she had four gowns in total for her destination wedding and reception.

“Kind of dramatic, but you only have a wedding once,” she posted last month.

The husband and wife duo eventually stopped counting dollar signs regarding their wedding’s cost — as Biles said, “We went so over budget that we decided there is no longer a budget.”

