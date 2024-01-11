MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta’s LGBTQIA+ community showed up and out at a Mean Girls screening that Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore hosted on Jan. 9 at AMC Madison Yards 8.

Moore rolled out a pink carpet for the elite attendees, comprising influencers, celebrities, media, and trendsetters, who donned pink (on a Tuesday) for the occasion. She also had a 360 photo booth and Mean Girls props.

Guests were gifted goodies like the iconic Mean Girls Burn Book and a Mean Girls-themed selfie ring light.

Outside the auditorium stood a photo op — a cardboard cutout of the burn book opened with a particular spot for an attendee who still can’t sit with Regina George and her plastic posse.

Attendees included RHOA’s Kandi Burruss, singer Trina Braxton, actress and transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross, hairstylist Derek Jae, singer LaTavia Roberson, Stasha Sanchez, Austin Rogers, musician Kid Kenn, model Simone Tisci, Vincent Watson, former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Tammy Rivera, Antonio Newell and more.

Moore was the Regina of the night, donning a light pink long-sleeved dress that stopped mid-thigh and thigh-high white boots. Her daughter, Brooklyn, accompanied her with a grey and white ensemble.

Burruss emerged in a polka-dot zip-up dress with multiple hues of pink, a pink long-sleeved turtleneck underneath and a matching handbag. She slipped on some black pantyhose and stepped in black pumps.

Rivera ate and left no crumbs with her edgy attire, wearing a Nirvana oversized t-shirt, a fringed leather jacket, snake print pants and maroon suede boots.

Ross ate in her all-black ensemble and beret. The American Horror Story actress arrived with pink accents, including a light pink puffed coat, hot pink lipstick, and powder pink eyeshadow.

Braxton followed her rules, donning a navy blue bodysuit and black knee-high boots.

Trinity K. Bonet of Ru Paul’s Drag Race amped up the crowd with a drag performance of a Beyoncé medley. Overall, attendees seemingly had a great time!

Mean Girls officially hits theaters nationwide on Jan. 12.

Former SNL star Tina Fey wrote the original Mean Girls (2004) film and now sits in the producer seat for the 2024 musical adaptation of the iconic teen comedy.

Viewers can expect a modern twist on the classic film. For instance, instead of people misinterpreting Janis’ Lebanese nationality for her being a lesbian, writers ran with the lesbian narrative, Pink News reported.

The new film also features a brand new cast, including Angourie Rice (Cady Heron), singer Reneé Rapp (Regina George), Moana star Auli’i Cravalho (Janis), Jaquel Spivey (Damian) and more.

Check out the trailer below!