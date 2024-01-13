MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet can scratch divorce off their to-do list since the divorced pair settled it a day after the filing, TMZ reported. Bonet, 56, filed for divorce Monday, Jan. 8,

Momoa, 44, and Bonet, 56, left no gaps in their divorce, covering all their corners behind closed doors. Divorce documents entailed that the pair opposed spousal support and agreed to share the living expenses of their kids, Lola Lolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, without legally imposing child support payments.

Everything is set for the two separation-wise, and their divorce will be finalized in July 2024.

Like Tina Knowles, who discreetly divorced from actor Richard Lawson, the A Different World actress is a pending single, free bird for the second time over 20 years after separating from rockstar Lenny Kravitz in 1996.

It was love at first sight for Momoa, who first saw the actress when she appeared on The Cosby Show in 1987 — he was eight and she was 20 years old.

“Ever since I was eight years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,” he told James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden in November 2017.

Eighteen years later, the former couple would have their chance encounter at a jazz club through a mutual friend, and a relationship would bloom over an order of Guinness and grits at Cafe 101 in Los Angeles.

Bonet and Momoa would go on to have kids, welcoming their first daughter, Lola, into the world in 2007 and their second child, son Nakoa. They updated their relationship status in 2017 by tying the knot in a private ceremony in Topanga, California.

Their relationship changed course when the couple announced the end of their relationship in January 2022.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 44-year-old actor wrote, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

Momoa continued, “And so~ We share our family news~…That we are parting ways in marriage…The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become.”

For over a year after ending their relationship, the actress and actor had a civil separation, operating strictly as friends and co-parents, sparking rumors that they were still together until the divorce came.