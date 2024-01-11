MadameNoire Featured Video

Damon Dash claims his funds are so low that his child support payments to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, need to be slashed from $3,000 to $428.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the Roc-A-Fella founder asked a judge to lower his child support monthly payments to Roy, a fashion designer, for their two daughters. The outlet didn’t specify whether the 52-year-old executive pays child support (or back child support) for both of the former couple’s daughters, as Ava is 24 and Tallulah is 15.

Dash allegedly claimed in his latest court documents that his income was only $5,140 in 2022. The mogul asserted that his money’s been funny since business became sparse in 2020, and several of his money-making attempts weren’t profitable.

Dash and Roy were married from 2005 to 2009.

After being granted sole custody of Ava and Tallulah in 2015, Roy also received a three-year protective order for herself and the children against Dash. Then, in 2019, the music entrepreneur was arrested in New York City after attempting to take care of two warrants in his name for unpaid child support to Roy and Cindy Morales. With the latter mother, Dash shares his son, Lucky, 19.

The Roc-A-Fella founder reportedly owed $400,000 in back child support at the time of his 2019 arrest. In 2021, Roy reportedly accused him of owing her another $100,000.

Radar Online noted that Dash’s ex-wife combatted the claims about his scarce annual income with another filing. Time will tell regarding whether the judge believes Dash’s alleged low income is true.

TMZ reported that in her filing, Roy argued that Dash should be able to cough up what he owes because he has a major stake in Roc-A-Fella. She also reportedly claimed that her ex-husband wasn’t being honest in his legal paperwork about how much money he was pulling in.

Dash’s net worth is $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The source noted that the mogul’s wealth was estimated to be $50 million at the peak of Roc-A-Fella Records’ success.

In addition to kids Ava, Tallulah, and Lucky, Dash shares son Boogie, 32, and with his ex Linda Williams. His youngest and fifth child, son Dusko, was welcomed in 2020 by the mogul’s fiancée, Raquel Horn.

At the time, Dash praised Horn on Instagram for her resilience during childbirth. He wrote, “We did it! @raquelmhorn what you did last night was incredible [you’re] a warrior a fine warrior… I love you and the life you created for us… thank you #investinwomen @babydusko.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Damon Dash And Daughter At Odds Over “Bad Dad” Claims: ‘I’m Not Going To Accept My Children That I Raised Disrespecting Me'”