King Harris’ halftime rap performance during a high school basketball game was not received well by the students in attendance.

Video circulating the internet shows T.I. and Tiny Harris’ 19-year-old son vigorously attempting to give a hype show during the halftime concert. King, who formerly went by the rap name “Kid Saiyan,” pranced around in circles in the middle of a basketball court. Meanwhile, onlookers heard in the clip’s background were seemingly hysterical over the aspiring rapper’s performance.

Several Instagram users pitied King in the comments of the post. The netizens noted that the seemingly lackluster response to the 19-year-old’s performance was what his parents wanted to shield King from during heated arguments about the child’s musical aspirations.

“It’s actually sad to see him trying to get love from the world.” “This what T.I. was trying to save him from but he didn’t wanna listen.” “I won’t knock him for his dream, but he needs to work on his craft more. I’ll say one thing — he is confident.”

As MadameNoire reported, King got into a physical scuffle with his parents in late November at an NFL Atlanta Falcons game.

During the 19-year-old’s beef with his parents, he implied that T.I. and Tiny had disrespected him. King yelled, “What’s wrong with y’all? Why y’all doing that to me?! Y’all know me — you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?”

T.I firmly responded, “You are embarrassing yourself and your family, nigga. You are embarrassing yourself.”

In December, King and his half-brother Domani Harris, 22, collaborated on a rap track called “Father Like Sons.” The song was inspired by their Atlanta-repping hip-hop heavyweight father.

According to Complex, King said the following about the song:

“‘Father Like Sons’ describes my life off of the camera and the person that I am independently. On this record I share genuinely how I am. I get it from my pops, who instilled this into me as a youngin. I was smaller than everyone and in public school by myself with nobody but me, and my brothers were at their mom house goin’ to different schools. Pops taught me how to stand up for myself and take no shit, and that’s who I am regardless of where I’m from, and what I come from. I stand on my 10, I was trained like that!! I’M NOT NO GANGSTA, NOT NO THUG, NOT DA TOUGHEST, but I STAND ON BUSINESS!!! I ain’t gotta act to be nothing. At da end of da day it’s in me not on me, IF U KNOW ME U KNOW, IF U DON’T GOOD.”

Listen to the two aspiring rappers on the track below.

