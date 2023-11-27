MadameNoire Featured Video

A dispute left 19-year-old King Harris letting his father, T.I., and the rest of the world know that he’s standing on business regardless of who comes at him.

A heated argument involving the father-son duo and other parties happened while the Harrises were at the Atlanta Falcons versus the New Orleans Saints football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Nov. 26.

“You cappin’, nigga … I know you though,” King angrily yelled during an Instagram Live session with commotion and chaos seemingly occurring around him.

“What’s wrong with y’all? Why y’all doing that to me?! Y’all know me — you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?” he asked as Tiny Harris, his mother, rattled off at him and told him to “calm down” in the clip’s background.

“You are embarrassing yourself and your family, nigga. You are embarrassing yourself,” T.I. emphasized.

The frantic scene went dark — although the recognizable voices were clear. As the camera came back into the frame, King shouted, “Get off me, nigga.”

T.I. was right by the aggravated teen, and a struggle between the father-son duo seemingly ensued. The Paper Trial rapper firmly responded, “Boy, you can’t do nothing with me. There ain’t shit you can do with me.”

Ahead of the Sunday Night Football game, T.I. welcomed the Atlanta Falcons into their home stadium to the tune of his 2004 classic, “Bring Em Out.”

King posted clips on his Instagram Stories Nov. 26 before things went sideways. Assumably after the fight, the 19-year-old uploaded some subtly shady posts.

Then, in a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, King doubled down on the notion that he was slighted.

“I stand on BUSINESS. DON’T GIVE A FUCK WHO U ARE… IDGAF WHO U ARE MF. CAN’T PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE. NOT GOIN FOR DAT. I’M A GROWN ASS MAN NOW… If imma mistake say dat, stop making da world think u fw me when u DON’T.”

On Nov. 21, the disgruntled celebrity son posted photos of himself and his father at ComplexCon weekend.

The 19-year-old warmly captioned the snapshots and wrote, “Love ya old man. Could NEVA turn my back on ya @tip…”

At ComplexCon, the father-son duo reportedly discussed the possibility of King playing T.I. in a biopic.

“I mean, I can see it ’cause they say I act just like him,” said King, according to Complex. “They say I’m just a little paler than him.”

“I think he can do anything he puts his mind to,” T.I. reportedly chimed in. “He [King] just has to get over his own limitations of himself. I think anything he puts his mind to, he can do it if he wants to do it.”

