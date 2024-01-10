MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Price entered 2024 coming after the “disgusting” church community that allegedly includes fellow musicians and former co-judges of BET’s gospel music-based competition show, Sunday Best.

In a clip shared on Instagram Jan. 6, Price said touring with gospel and R&B musicians gave her insight into the “despicable” lives lived by her industry peers. The 50-year-oldsongstress also claimed that there were gospel artists and popular preachers who tried to “get into” her bed.

Price condemned two-faced members of the church community further in the now-hidden comments of a post she made that bashed Instagram and Meta.

Her response to hypocritical churchgoers came after a commenter seemed surprised that the 50-year-old singer called out the tech heavyweights with explicit language.

“Yes, Lord, deliver us from pastor hoes and pedophiles,” read Price’s response. “The nerve you have. I was the only artist/judge on Sunday Best that wasn’t fucking someone else’s spouse, fornicating, or messing with kids and boys, but you have smoke for me? FOH [fuck out of here], you ignorant, church-going, brain-dead asshole.”

Regarding which of the Sunday Best judges she was specifically referring to, Price said, “You won’t get it for free. Refuse to give that for free.”

The “Friend of Mine” singer previously starred in the BET gospel singing competition show’s 10th season alongside judges Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and host Kirk Franklin.

In her Jan. 6 Instagram video, Price emphasized that she wouldn’t tolerate anyone disrespecting her “in the name of Jesus.”

The longtime music industry heavyweight clapped back at those who harped on her cursing and using explicit language. She defended herself by reminding people that she grew up in the ’70s in New York City’s “Southside” Jamaica, Queens, neighborhood with a father who was a drug addict before becoming a preacher.

“Just as deep as my roots go in the church, they go in the streets,” Price told her over 1 million Instagram followers. “Being a fat girl, being a [dark-skinned] girl, I was always told I was the bottom of the totem pole. And I was forced to play out that position even if I was the most talented person in the room,” she added elsewhere in the clip.

See the receipts on Price’s tirade below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kelly Price Claps Back At Joycelyn Savage’s Mom After Being ‘Threatened’ For Speaking On R. Kelly”