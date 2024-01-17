MadameNoire Featured Video

The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to Instagram Jan. 6 to publicly gush over his wife Bianca Censori in honor of her 29th birthday.

The Donda rapper, 46, lovingly celebrated Bianca with a slew of affection words written underneath a headshot of the Australian Yeezy architect. After wishing his wife a happy birthday, Ye described Bianca as “the most beautiful, super bad, fun, iconic muse [and] inspirational, talented artist.”

The rapper emphasized that his wife had been there for him when he felt the world had disregarded him. He also praised the newly-turned 29-year-old for being an “amazing” stepmother to the four children he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Ye outlined Bianca’s “master’s degree in architecture” and her alleged “140 IQ,” which is above average.

“I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” the rapper and creative powerhouse penned.

The 46-year-old rapper also posted a photo of his wife smiling on the couch during a seemingly candid moment. His caption warmly said, “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

The Life of Pablo artist and his bride celebrated her birthday weekend in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

A source claimed that the couple enjoyed a shopping spree at Balenciaga, Chrome Hearts and other designer brands on Bianca’s special day. She and Ye’s time in Sin City also included walking through the Wynn Las Vegas casino resort and a sit-down dinner where Bianca blew out birthday candles.

One of the 29-year-old architect’s attention-grabbing outfits during the trip was documented on her husband’s Instagram page. The look included an extremely tiny top barely covering the Yeezy architect’s nipples.

Since the new year’s start, Ye’s Instagram page has been dedicated to his wife and photos of the couple. The vast majority of the snapshots posted are of Bianca in scantily clad and highly revealing outfits it’s speculated the rapper has styled her in.

A Jan. 3 post Ye shared of the Australian 29-year-old showed Bianca posing nearly stark naked in a fur bandeau top and barely there thong. Ye cheekily captioned the photo, “No pants this year.”

His other recent Instagram posts show him often at the Yeezy architect’s side in her risqué ensembles.

Ye released the song “Censori Overload” in December 2022, according to People.

The couple reportedly wed in January 2023, and the duo was spotted jet-setting throughout Italy and Japan that summer.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kanye & His Wife Bianca Censori Enjoyed A Romantic Utah Honeymoon”