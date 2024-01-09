MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of the TV drama Suits were able to see the cast reunite Sunday at the Golden Globes, but noticeably absent (and I mean, everybody seemed to notice) was the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle.

The other four members of the main cast of the hit series that ran from 2011 to 2019, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, were at the Globes to present the award for Best Drama Series, which went to the HBO hit Succession. A Globes insider told Page Six that the award show’s producers “asked the Duchess” to be there but “were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment.”

A lot of folks on social media weren’t buying it, which may have had something to do with Torres telling a reporter from Variety before the ceremony that the cast wasn’t able to contact Markle about the reunion because they “don’t have her number.”

Torres said she and the other cast members have a text thread they’ve been sharing since Suits gained a resurgence of popularity after being picked up by Netflix.

“When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” Torres said. “Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it’s very exciting.”

As for not having Markle’s contact info, the 54-year-old told Variety, “We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

There doesn’t seem to be much love lost between Markle and all the Suits cast members, though. Before the ceremony, Adams called her a “fantastic actor” and said he’d be down to work with her again on a Suits spin-off.

Meanwhile, comedian Jo Koy has been making headlines for a joke he made at Markle and Prince Harry’s expense during his opening monolog at the Globes shortly before the cast members went up to present the award.

“Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing—and that’s just by Netflix,” Koy said, referring to Netflix’s drama The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was quite the night at the Globes—enough drama to earn itself an award.