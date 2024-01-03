MadameNoire Featured Video

Prayers and donations are requested for Marvel actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans, who was injured in a wrong-way accident in New York City on New Year’s Day.

According to Bernans’ mom’s updates on the actress’s Instagram page, the Black Panther actress was walking on a Midtown sidewalk with her friends, former professional gymnast Julie Hansson and a woman named Katherine. A 44-year-old male reckless driver attempted to escape police chasing him, ultimately striking numerous cars and a steel food cart Bernans and her friends hid behind. Bernans and Hansson were pinned under the food stand and knocked unconscious.

Katherine helped remove them, and the two were transported to Bellevue Hospital.

Bernans suffered a few broken bones, fractures, cracked teeth and bruises on her face. Her mother, Patricia Lee, stated that Bernans’ injured pelvis obstructed her walking abilities because it applied too much pressure on it.

“She’s going to be inoperative for a while,” Patricia told Instagram. “If you are able to help her, please help. May God bless you for your kindness and generosity.”

Bernans requested great cosmetic dentist recommendations in Atlanta and Los Angeles to fix her smile.

Bernans’ GoFundMe goal is $50,000 and will go toward her teeth reconstruction, medical bills, groceries, childcare (for her 8-month-old son, Jax) and financial support since she can’t do stunt or acting jobs in her state.

According to WABC, the wreck happened blocks from Times Square, where thousands of people watched the ball drop.

The 44-year-old driver got into an argument in the early hours of New Year’s Day on West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue outside Penn Station. NYC officers tried to intervene, but the driver sped off, hitting and injuring nine people, including an officer.

He sought to skedaddle out of an arrest, exacerbating his outcome. Surveillance footage captured him crashing into the dining shed of Chirp Peruvian Kitchen and a neighboring restaurant.

The suspect is in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. His charges are pending.

Bernans has quite the resume, having acting credits in The Color Purple (2023) as a stunt performer, Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame as a Dora Milaje, Black Hearted Killer , Luke Cage and more.

She’s already making big moves in the TV and film industry. Three pending films are in post-production: Gimme My Money, Keyz and The Wolf Family Treasure.

The rising star’s work as a stuntwoman was featured in The Harder They Fall, Lovecraft Country, Insecure, American Horror Story, This Is Us, The Walking Dead, Nope and more.

Keke Palmer, who Bernans worked with as her stunt double in Nope, took to her comments, expressing gratitude that she was healing.

“Thank God you are okay!!!!! You are in my prayers. I am so sorry but grateful to God you are alright.”

Brett Gray from On My Block wrote, “Sending you love and healing energy and keeping you in my prayers, friend.”