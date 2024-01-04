MadameNoire Featured Video

Boosie BadAzz is being dragged online for his criticism of the new musical adaption of The Color Purple. On Jan. 2, the 41-year-old rapper revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that he walked out of The Color Purple due to the lesbian storyline featured in the film. “TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO,” the Baton Rouge native penned.

Boosie said that he ditched the movie because he had his “little girls” with him.

“It seemed like a [rainbow] LOVE STORY. GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM,” he added along with several rainbow emojis.

X users dragged Boosie for his bad review of The Color Purple.

Boosie must have been living underneath a rock because the love affair between the film’s protagonist Celie, played by Fantasia Barrino, and Shug Avery ( Taraji P. Henson) was heavily explored in Alice Walker’s The Color Purple novel and the 1985 inaugural film directed by Steven Spielberg. In the new musical, the two characters kiss and are involved in a romantic relationship, but in Walker’s classic novel, the legendary author makes it very clear that Shug and Celie are not only romantic but have a sexual relationship. Netizens on X were quick to school the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker about that fact.

A user named @SheLovesThee thought it was quite hypocritical for the Louisiana rapper to be upset about the film’s lesbian storyline when he raps proudly about his love for redbone lesbians in his song offensively titled, “They Dykin.”

Other users gave Boosie the side-eye for his selective outrage, noting how there were other themes featured in the film to be upset about like Celie and Nettie’s sexually abusive stepfather, rape, incest, and the former’s egregious husband, Mister. A user named @honestpapito pondered what the rapper’s 20-year-old daughter, Iviona Hatch, would think about his criticism of the new musical. Hatch, who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, made things Instagram official with her girlfriend in July 2023.

“U clearly never seen the first one either, AND u got a gay daughter. This tweet all over the place,” the user wrote.

As criticism continued to pour in, Boosie took to X, again, and doubled down on his negative review of the musical.

“WHY IF SOMEONE DOESNT AGREE WITH THE NARRATIVE THAT’S BEING PUSHED WHY DO YALL SAY THAT THE PERSON WHO DOESN’T AGREE,” he wrote. “THATS BULLYING WE HAVE A RIGHT AS PARENTS TO SAY IT’S NOT COOL FOR A 7 N 9 YEAR OLD TO WATCH THIS. WE HAVE RIGHTS AS PARENTS TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN AS MUCH AS WE CAN.”

The rapper insisted that he had no problem with people in the LGBTQIA+ community, although that’s hard to believe coming from the guy who criticized Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for supporting their gender non-conforming daughter, Zaya Wade, and the same bozo who trolled Lil Nas X with an anti-gay rant in 2021.

“I’M JUST TRYNA RAISE MY KIDS WITH THE SAME BELIEFS N RESPECT WE WAS RAISED WITH ITS JUST THIS WORLD WILL HAVE U N A FIGHT TO DO SO,” he added.

Boosie’s bad review doesn’t take away from the fact that The Color Purple had an outstanding debut. According to Forbes, the musical surpassed box office expectations, raking in an $18.15 million domestic gross when it premiered on Christmas Day. It has become the second highest-grossing film to release on a holiday in over a decade, the outlet noted.

RELATED CONTENT: Boosie Badazz Spoils Daughter With A Pink Benz For Her 16th Birthday