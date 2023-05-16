MadameNoire Featured Video

Boosie Badazz and his daughter Toriana Hatch were all smiles when the rapper presented her with a decked-out, light pink Mercedes-Benz for her 16th birthday.

Toriana gave her dad a big and warm embrace when her flashy and fun birthday present was revealed. Boosie sported a large smile as he hugged her back and walked her to the over-the-top luxury vehicle.

The stylish ride is a custom-colored 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe with pink detailing on the rims and tinted windows.

The father of eight seemed to be equally proud of his baby girl and his high-end gift to her.

Boosie told his followers that he left some spending money in the glove compartment for Toriana, who goes by Tori, according to HipHopDx.

@tori_.pressure DADDY LOVE U,” the rapper expressed. “#itoldyallniggas N MONEY N THE GLOVE COMPARTMENT. Love mines, BRAND NEW 2023.”

Boosie dropped several stacks to get his teenager her Barbie-core gleaming ride.

The starting price for Toriana’s hot new whip is $39,350, according to Mercedes-Benz’s MSRP [manufacturer’s suggested retail price]. A vehicle’s MSRP doesn’t include customization and installation charges, preparation and documentary service fees, or dealer add-ons. Other factors to consider are transportation, handling and destination charges.

As with any new vehicle, the buyer must also financially account for the car’s taxes, vehicle tags, insurance charges and registration fees.

Boosie, born Torrence Hatch Jr., has a net worth of anywhere from $800,000 to $10 million.

In January 2023, HotNewHipHop published a piece about the Baton Rogue rapper’s alleged total assets based on a figure initially reported by CAKnowledge. Both sources cited $10 million as the artist’s net worth.

Whether he’s a thousandnaire or millionaire, it’s nice to see Boosie treating his baby girl well for her 16th birthday. Read more about the rapper and his kids below.

