R&B legend Toni Braxton has shut down the rumor mill regarding social media speculation that she and her on-again, off-again partner Birdman had a secret wedding in Mexico. The rumors of Braxton and Birdman’s on-the-low nuptials spread so widely that even Toni’s sister, Tamar Braxton, said she had to call her older sibling and ask if it was true if she got married without telling anybody.

“I want to know,” Tamar declared.

Braxton addressed the rumors over the weekend. The “Unbreak My Heart” singer shared a screenshot of a report congratulating her and the Cash Money co-founder for getting hitched during a “private ceremony in Mexico” that, apparently, never happened.

“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married,” Braxton wrote, adding, “We are both single.” The screenshot she shared was accompanied by the hashtag #FAKENEWS.

At this point, people might as well give up on trying to figure out what exactly is going on between these two. In 2018, Braxton confirmed that she and Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, had gotten engaged. Then, at the beginning of 2021, she announced the engagement had been called off, which had everyone assuming they had broken up, but they were reportedly back together later the same month. As early as last November, it appeared that the “Breathe Again” singer and the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper were still going strong, to the surprise of their fans.

So, now, the question is this: When Braxton says, “We are both single,” does she mean it in the sense that one is technically single as long as they’re not legally married, or does she mean they’re both SINGLE single? Are Braxton and Birdman just “dear friends,” or are they still something more? Looks like we’ll all just have to stay tuned to (maybe?) find out.