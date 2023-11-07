MadameNoire Featured Video

Although Toni Braxton and Birdman have been relatively private about their years-long relationship, the former’s latest Instagram post updated fans on their love.

On Nov. 5, the “Unbreak My Heart” singer, 56, posted a photo of herself leaning in to give the Cash Money Records co-founder, 54, a kiss on the cheek. The two were in matching black tops and accented their looks with silver and diamond circle-shaped earrings. The “How Many Ways songstress shared the sweet photo with her 4.4 million followers and wrote, “Sending Sunday kisses” in her caption.

She also tagged Birdman and added a kiss emoji.

Many Instagram users in Toni’s comments assumed the couple had split since they hadn’t been spotted together in such a long time. That said, the netizens gave props to the couple for keeping their relationship off social media.

“Y’all still together? This what having a relationship off social media look like fr.” “I forgot all about this damn union….. mmph.” “Y’all still a thing?” “See how long you stay together when you keep people out of your business?”

The couple met in 2016 and dropped the song “Heart Away” in early 2018.

In 2018, Braxton clarified that the huge rock on her finger wasn’t any engagement ring or symbol of the couple’s marriage. She revealed to Angie Martinez that the ring was a birthday gift from the longtime record label runner. Then, in January 2019, speculation stirred that the couple had split. Birdman axed the rumor in April 2019 on The Wendy Williams Show and made it clear he and Toni were still an item.

In 2021, Tamar Braxton said she wasn’t trying to reveal whether or not the couple tied the knot. The “Love & War” singer highlighted that the Braxton sisters had known Bryan Christopher Brooks — aka Birdman — since they were teens. She also candidly explained why Birdman was Toni’s type.

“We’ve known Bryan for a long time. I was maybe about 15 or 16 when I first met him. And a lot of people don’t know in Toni’s spare time, she wants to be Lil Kim. She wants to rap and all of that. And the part of Bryan that you guys don’t know about is that he’s super sweet. He’s a kind-hearted person, and he’s a family person. And she is, too,” Tamar noted. “So when they come together, it’s the beautiful music that you see. They’re super private though, so I don’t want to get in trouble.”

It’s still unclear if the couple is officially married, but Toni’s recent post is an update that they haven’t split. Since photos of the celebrity duo are rare, it’s nice to see they’re still by each other’s sides.

RELATED CONTENT: “Toni Braxton Says ‘That Whisper!’ After NYC Singer Goes Viral For Impersonating Her Singing’ Wild Thoughts'”