Mya gagged the gworls with her latest Instagram post to celebrate International Dance Day.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a short video on April 29 of herself, in which she vogued the house down and served “cunty” realness. Dressed down in an oversized t-shirt, sweatpants, sneakers and triangle bamboo hoops, the musician’s lengthy buss down middle part added an extra level of slay to her swagger.

Mya’s choreography ate and left no crumbs as she danced to the 1999 song “Cunty” by legendary drag queen Kevin Aviance.

Fans and fellow celebrities went feral over the heavy slayage in the singer’s vogue post for International Dance Day.

In the comments, actor Laz Alonzo said, “Ate!!! 🍏🍎🍐🍊🍋🍌🍉🍇🍓,” and fellow star Miss Lawrence wrote, “Yasssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race all-star Kahanna Montrese said, “You better work, sis 👏❤️.”

Aviance reposted Mya’s clip and fawned over her dance routine to his legendary ballroom track. He said, “This is OVVVVVVVVVVAH!🌈🌈🌈🌈 Giving me CUNTY chills!! Thank you, @myaplanet9, for personally DMing me this message and to the AMAZING & FIERCE @mikekillmon! I’m in my hotel room in DC GAGGGGGGGGGGing!! What an honor!!! I LOVE you so much!!!! 👑🙏🏾🌹🪩🪭🤸‍♀️💕👠.”

Mya’s “cunty” dance post came after the artist commemorated the 25th anniversary of her debut self-titled album, which dropped April 21, 1998.

The singer reflected on the project’s release and how life-altering it was for her in a separate Instagram post.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my debut album, Mya! I was such a baby in this biz 😩 but this album holds a special place in my heart because it changed my life forever & for the better. Thank you to everyone who contributed & supported me & my music throughout the years. 🙏🏽😘 Much more new music, touring & other projects ahead, but first… to celebrate, I will be releasing Mya (Deluxe) next week! 🤗❤️🎶 #Mya25 #myadeluxe.”

The deluxe version of Mya dropped April 28 on all music streaming platforms. The latest version of the album includes its classics “It’s All About Me,” “My First Night With You,” and “Movin’ On” — as well as six bonus tracks.

