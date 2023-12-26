MadameNoire Featured Video

Pastor Shirley Caesar and Married to Medicine‘s Phaedra Parks, two classy southern queens, met each other at The Life Celebration for the late great Bishop Carlton Pearson in Atlanta on Dec. 18.

The reality star said they’d met previously, but the queen of gospel didn’t recall.

A video posted by Larry Reid Live captured the hilarious encounter between the two women dressed in their finest all-black funeral attire.

The “I Remember Mama” vocal powerhouse gawked at Parks’ black-fringed hat and her blond tresses underneath, urging her to execute an elegant hair-sweeping motion.

The 50-year-old moved to sit on the opposite side of the 85-year-old veteran songstress, disclosing they’ve met before.

However, Caesar continued admiring Parks’ hat and hair, telling her to “do like the white girls” and sweep her hair from her face slowly but graciously.

Off-camera, a woman asked if she recognized Parks. Caesar didn’t.

“That’s Phaedra from Housewives of Atlanta and TV, now,” the person said. “She’s on TV everywhere.”

“And?” Caesar questioned.

Instead of getting offended, Parks agreed with the gospel singer, adding, “Exactly! She is more famous than me.”

Shirley disagreed while Parks commented, “Man, this the pastor. Hold my mule, baby.”

The gospel singer asked for Parks’ name, and Parks delivered, saying, “You’ve met me a few times!”

Parks understood and assumed Shirley forgot her name because of the numerous people she had met in her lifetime, but Shirley disagreed.

“No, it isn’t that. When you’ve lived this long in your life, [you] just don’t remember.”

Before the moment ended, Shirley sang for Parks to “keep on living,” and the former RHOA star told her to keep singing.

Parks and Caesar attended Pearson’s tribute ceremony—Azuza: the Life Celebration of Bishop Carlton Pearson—held at the downtown Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel on Monday, Dec. 18.

Scheduled performers and speakers included Caesar, Bishop Yvette Flunder, Tramaine Hawkins, John P. Kee, Le’Andria Johnson, the Anointed Pace Sisters, Beverly Crawford, and Tim Bowman.

Pearson died from cancer at 70 on a Sunday night on Nov. 19, 2023.

Six years after disembarking from RHOA , Parks debuted in Married to Medicine ‘s season 10.

As MadameNoire previously announced, the 50-year-old southern belle and attorney

joined the cast of Married to Medicine, and mixed reactions ran amok on social media.

But fans know cast members are either doctors themselves or married to one. So, why is Parks a part of the cast?

The mother of two dipped into learning holistic health and alternative medicine, stumbling upon Reiki therapy. This Japanese alternative treatment involves harnessing the body’s energy with physical touch to induce healing.

She’s a certified level Reiki master, according to Bravo.

Parks is also reportedly dating a physician.