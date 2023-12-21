MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe of Married to Medicine pulled out of her divorce from her husband, Scott Metcalfe, nine months after filing her petition, Radar Online reported.

Dr. Contessa withdrew her petition to divorce on Nov. 8 before the judge could solidify it.

The couple married in June 2006. The reality star filed the divorce papers on March 20, 2023, stating their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and

irreconcilable. She explained to the court in the filing that they resided in the house but were separate before “the filing of this Complaint for divorce.”

Dr. Contessa requested primary physical custody of their three children—Lauren, Laila and Landon—and wanted to share legal custody with Scott, enabling them to make sound decisions regarding their children. Along with child support, the 47-year-old requested temporary and permanent use of the home they resided in during their marriage.

Before the divorce petition, Contessa and Scott’s marital issues became apparent in season 8, and the Bravo star filed a petition for legal separation.

Their marriage woes became immensely intense to where the Married To Medicine cast member put a for sale sign outside their Atlanta home, but Scott took down the sign and agreed to his wife’s request to seek therapy.

In a 2022 interview with E! News, Dr. Contessa shared that their therapists helped them learn both of their parents’ divorces had an impact on their marriage.

“When he started going to therapy, it was good because he was able to become more aware of the things that he was only doing because it was what he was taught,” the Married to Medicine star said.“Neither one of us, to be honest, saw a good example of marriage growing up. We were just winging it and then trying to listen to 10 different people tell you ten different ways to do the same thing. It just was not effective.”

Dr. Contessa never had a prime example of a good marriage, especially after seeing her parents quit once the going got rough. She refused to be that way.

“Whatever things that we’re doing, we’re making it normal for the kids, and they’re gonna grow up and do the same thing because we’re mimicking some of the things that we saw,” she said. “When that became real, I think our whole home shifted.”

In a 2021 exclusive interview with MadameNoire, Dr. Contessa shared how her household with Scott and their kids was different from the “emotionally and physically toxic” household she had when living with her parents.

“I grew up in a family where we didn’t really talk about a lot of stuff. There was always an elephant in the room. That’s actually emotionally and physically toxic, and a lot of people don’t understand how much anxiety and depression can be rooted from holding things in and not being able to release them. So it’s been freeing, and every time something comes out that I was like, “Eh… I wasn’t comfortable sharing that, but here we go…” I feel better. I feel lighter, and I realize that no one’s perfect.”