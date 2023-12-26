MadameNoire Featured Video

Corinne Foxx, actor and comedian Jamie Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter, announced on Sunday that she’s engaged to her longtime beau and award-winning director Joe Hooten.

The two have reportedly been dating since 2018.

Corinne dropped the betrothal news via Instagram with a carousel of black-and-white engagement photos of her and Hooten. The first slide displayed the former Beat Shazam co-host and DJ’s new bling on her ring finger as she hugged Hooten, smiling ear to ear like a Cheshire cat.

The remaining photos, shot by wedding photographer Bailey Ann Templeton, showed the future Mr. and Mrs. Hooten’s genuine love for each other and their happiness together.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” Corinne wrote in the caption of her engagement announcement post.

It’s unclear when Hooten proposed, but according to Templeton’s IG story, they worked on the engagement photos “a few months back.”

Foxx took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter on her pending nuptials.

“@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten, you are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each other’s life, mental and physical…and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement,” the 56-year-old Strays actor wrote in an IG post.

“[Hooten], when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you, I had tears of joy in my soul. And [Corinne] you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again, congratulations, you two…. can’t wait to walk you down that aisle. [Corinne], you have a great soul in [Hooten]. I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready ðŸ˜­ #tearsofjoy.”

Many social media users and celebrities like Kerry Washington, Brenda Song, Monique Coleman and Garcelle Beauvais congratulated the couple on their milestone, with some gawking at her ring.

Yet, others flooded Foxx’s comments section about supporting his daughter’s decision to interracially date.

“Nah, I love from all races of people, but for some reason, this irritated me. You’re a successful Black man, and you were an example for her. She couldn’t find a Black man to put the same smile on her face?” A social media user inquired under Foxx’s post.

“It don’t bother you that your daughter with a white dude????”

“From father to daughter, y’all both collectively washing away all the melanin and handing the empire you built back over to them people.”

“I have a biracial daughter. I wonder how I’m going to feel the day she gets engaged. No lie, I’ll be happy for her no matter what, but I still get the feeling I might grinch a little if it’s a white man.”