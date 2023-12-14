MadameNoire Featured Video

Yvette Nicole Brown just announced her engagement to fellow actor Anthony Davis!

During an appearance on The View Dec. 12, the Community star joyfully held up her hand and said, “I’m engaged.” The beaming comedic actress flashed a huge, heartwarming, happy smile before she looked across the room and continued showing off her ring.

Brown told The View‘s co-hosts that she and Davis became “platonic friends” in their 20s after meeting at their church’s acting classes. She noted that Davis was married at the time.

After losing contact for several years, Davis reapproached Brown about two years ago. The longtime Hollywood star noted that the two reentered each other’s lives following her mother’s death and Davis’ divorce from his previous spouse.

The newly engaged lovebirds gushed over each other while on the daytime TV show.

Brown spoke of her man warmly from The View’s main stage while Davis briefly shared his feelings about the Hollywood veteran from the audience’s front row.

“She’s just the most beautiful person in the world,” the actor, a Bronx native, said about the actress.

“He’s just wonderful… he’s a nice man, you guys. He’s a nice, kind, loving man,” noted Brown.

The Emmy-nominated star also shared the clever and cute story of how her fiancé proposed.

Brown, 52, said the special moment happened when the couple was in her hometown of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. They’d been celebrating her former high school renaming its auditorium after her.

“And then [Davis] gave me a [lottery scratch card] and the scratcher said, ‘Will you marry me?'” Brown recalled.

“I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man!” she lightheartedly added.

On Instagram, Brown got congratulatory comments underneath a clip of her engagement announcement. Celebs who expressed happiness for her included Yolanda Adams, Essence Atkins, Octavia Spencer, Dominique Fishback, Golden Brooks, Amber Riley and many, many more.

Brown shared the news of her fiancé’s sweet proposal on the same day Deadline reported that she, JB Smoove, Jay Pharoah and Marsai Martin are among the lead voice actors in Netflix’s forthcoming reboot of Good Times.

The animated reimagining of the ’70s sitcom “finds the fourth generation of the Evans family living in apartment 17C of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago.”

“It turns out the more things change, the more they stay the same — and keeping your head above water is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life for this family is love, and there’s more than enough to go around,” the source’s synopsis of the Good Times reboot noted.

We’re so happy to see Brown’s bliss over her engagement. We wish her and Davis a lifetime of happiness and success!

