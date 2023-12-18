MadameNoire Featured Video

Christian Keyes posted a video of a heartbreaking admission, and it left fans speculating about the perpetrator who allegedly sexually harassed the actor years ago.

On Dec. 16, Christian took to Instagram for over an hour to talk about the alleged sexual harassment and assault he claimed he endured by an unnamed powerful Hollywood heavy-hitter who offered him $100,000 to sleep with him. Also, in the video, he acknowledged the controversy surrounding Diddy was a doozy, but men were victims, too. The 48-year-old actor also talked about the stigma and shame of coming forward with such an emotional disclosure.

“He is claiming that he has multiple Black men on the payroll and that they had to show up when he requested them to be there,” Christian revealed. “Clearly, that’s why it felt like it was okay for him to say these things to me. It happens. It’s not just women that have to deal with this; it happens to men sometimes. It will be men tempting men.”

The All The Queen’s Men star spoke about trying to forgive the unnamed man, being transparent and how being “built different” helped him get through the sexual harassment as a starving artist.

“I was broke as fuck. I am telling you, I would have loved that 100 grand, but I wasn’t going to sell my soul.”

Fans took to the X app to discuss the actor’s eye-opening revelation and who the offender could be. Some folks implied the actor was talking about Tyler Perry, and others opined that the mogul wasn’t the culprit. Other X app users announced they understood why Christian didn’t mention names and they’d wait for more information outside of the revealing video.

Christian’s brave confession comes on the heels of Diddy’s very public sexual assault lawsuit by former May-December lover Cassie. The mogul, who also stepped down as the CEO of Revolt, settled with the 37-year-old singer one day after she dropped her bombshell.