MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil’ Kim threw her panties into the crowd during an unforgettable performance at the ONE Musicfest on Oct. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia. The unexpected stunt elicited mixed reactions from users on X (formerly Twitter).

Before the revered femcee launched into a performance of her 1996 classic “No Time” featuring Diddy, the Brooklyn-bred rapper asked fans how she could turn up the excitement in the crowd.

“What do I got for y’all next?” the 49-year-old rapper said before she slipped off the black bikini-cut panties worn over her leather leggings.

“Panties coming down,” she continued. “How about this?”

Then, the mother of one hurled her skimpy underwear straight into the audience, which made fans go wild.

After ONE Musicfest, stans couldn’t stop talking about Lil’ Kim’s surprising move on X.

Some netizens seemed unfazed by the “Big Momma Thang” rapper’s underwear stunt at ONE Musicfest. One person said they would have caught the star’s flying panties with their teeth. Other X users were happy to see the 49-year-old artist having fun and living her best life on stage.

The viral moment also elicited a few negative reactions, with some social media users calling the move “nasty” and weird. One person claimed Lil’ Kim was “too old” to be throwing her underwear on stage. A few people pondered whether the underwear was smelly and sweaty due to Lil’ Kim’s active performance.

Yikes! The internet is a strange place. Check out some of the reactions below.

Lil’ Kim’s ONE Musicfest underwear gag shouldn’t be surprising.

Throughout her career, the rap icon has been known to shock audiences with her provocative style and fashion. In 1999, the “Crush on You” artist turned heads on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a purple embellished jumpsuit complete with a sequin pasty. The boob-baring ensemble was designed by fashion all-star Misa Hylton.

Kim shut down the award show’s red carpet again in 2000 with a red dominatrix romper constructed from PVC plastic. The gaudy get-up featured a caged corset that showed off the rapper’s midriff and upper half.

Today, Kim still has the fashion game in a chokehold. On July 29, the Junior M.A.F.I.A. alum took to Instagram in a black and white geometric corset to tease an upcoming fashion project. The haute piece, designed by For The Stars Fashion House, featured two triangular structures that the rap baddie could be seen clasping as she posed for the camera in chic sunglasses and jewelry.

“Coming soon,” she captioned the post.

RELATED CONTENT: Royal Reign Jones, Lil Kim’s Daughter, Rocks Her 1st Catwalk Experience At 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show