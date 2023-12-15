MadameNoire Featured Video

One of Trap Karaoke’s recent stops had a sitcom-worthy moment set to the tune of the Family Matters theme song.

The turnt-up touring hip-hop experience put its attendees on the big screen in footage posted Dec. 10. As it panned across the packed venue and singled out certain partygoers, the screen shadily alerted the room what type of “cousin” the person on the screen was. Meanwhile, the event space blared Family Matters‘ nostalgic theme song.

The assumptions ramped up when the screen panned to “Cousin with a little bootie,” “Cousin with a big bootie,” and cheekily, “Cousin who eats bootie.”

The man targeted with the latter Family Matter’s cousin assumption had a genuinely shocked reaction displayed on Trap Karaoke’s big screen. When he realized the joke was on him, his eyes instantly widened, and his mouth flew open.

A few Instagram users noted that the silly moment was so good that it seemed scripted.

“He had the real reaction of the old sitcoms.” “That’s the last time he coming to a family function.” “It looks scripted when it ain’t.” “This was so priceless.”

Clips from Trap Karaoke events nationwide show that the party-concert mashup is filled with good vibes, joking around and letting loose.

Attendees go and get down to all types of music — from “Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz to “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton.

“You might come by yourself, but you’re gonna leave with a room full of cousins,” the touring event group noted in one of its Instagram captions.

Trap Karaoke started in 2015. Its website describes it as “A platform on top of music, a backdrop for life, and a nexus into cultural participation, personal empowerment, cherished moments, human connection and community!”

“We’re not party promoters, we’re community organizers,” notes the organization’s founder, Jason Mowatt.

With the event bringing together a room full of “cousins,” it’s no surprise the Family Matters theme song was an on-point throwback. If you’re curious about what type of cousin you are, the shady Trap Karaoke screen might just tell you.

The event’s next dates are in New Orleans, Silver Spring, Chicago and New York City.

