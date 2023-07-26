MadameNoire Featured Video

Mario was the latest celebrity to receive their flowers during Usher’s My Way residency in Vegas in a post shared July 13.

The latter entertainer switched up the setlist of one of his shows in late July to include one of Mario’s most well-known hits. He and the audience jammed out to the 2004 classic, “Let Me Love You” — a chart topper and timeless banger. Usher put his vocals on the song for the crowd while Mario swayed to the room’s musical love.

The “Main One” musician raised a hand out to Usher and patted his heart in gratitude over the tribute. Clips from the special moment highlighted the vibes and love for both artists’ respective talents.

Both R&B singers have decades of experience in the music industry under their belts. However, many fans may not know that Usher played an unexpected part in Mario’s success.

In 2020, the 36-year-old singer revealed that his breakout hit, “Just A Friend,” was originally recorded by Usher.

“They didn’t tell me the story behind the song first…. I recorded the song and afterwards, they played me another version. And it happens to be Usher on the song. So ‘Just a Friend’ was Usher’s single before it was mine,” Mario shared during a Live At-Home performance for Billboard. “I think it was better suited for me but he definitely did his thing on it. Usher is the goat. He turned it down and it ended up being a smash for me. So, that’s just what it is.”

“Whatever God has for you is gonna be for you, regardless of whatever,” the R&B singer reflected on the 2002’s song’s fate.

“Let Me love You,” arguably the singer’s biggest song, spent nine weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart.

Mario is one of several big names that have gotten Usher’s special treatment during the My Way Vegas residency. The “Daddy’s Home” singer has also shown love to Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and Saweetie.

