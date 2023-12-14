MadameNoire Featured Video

SWV’s Coko (full name Cheryl Elizabeth Gamble) set Maryland ablaze with her stupendous arrangement of Patti LaBelle’s “If Only You Knew” on Sunday, Dec. 10.

SWV showed up and out at their MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino performance. During their set, the group performed their cover of the classic, which is a part of their 2012 I Missed Us record. But concertgoers weren’t prepared for the vocals Coko laid on them.

As SWV sang the hook, Coko began to adlib in a black leopard-printed bodysuit and shades. She unzipped her bodysuit belt as though her matching belt was obstructing her from slaying, indicating something was about to pop off.

The 53-year-old singer had the audience in a chokehold as she belted high notes, sprinkling in flawless runs.

Radio personality Reecie Colbert filmed Coko’s performance, egging her to continue, “You better fucking sing, Coko! The mic is awn!”

On her Instagram page, Reecie commended Coko for her performance.

“SWV Concert was off the chain per usual but can we just take a moment to recognize that @therealcokoswv mic is always ON!! Whew….real singing, real R&B never goes out of style!

Coko posted her viral moment, expressing gratitude to LaBelle.

“Thank you to @mspattilabelle for paving the way for me!! SWV came, [and] we sang and sold out the MGM National Harbor last night. Won’t He do it!!!”

Commenters couldn’t refrain from giving the ’90s icon her flowers.

“The ONLY person I want to ever hear cover this song!!! And don’t @ me, haha.”

“Babyyyy, she said let me unzip this thing ’cause I’m figgin eat and let not nary crumb!!!”

“Nobody can sing this song but [her] and Keke Wyatt and give Patti the justice. On Dem!”

“Sing COKO!!!!!!! You are a national treasure and a gift to the world. Your voice shifted R&B forever.”

“She said these lungs need to expand for these notes.”

“We church folk truly understand when you gotta get free to get the job done!!!!!!”

But their Maryland performance wasn’t the only time she killed the performance. The trio performed the cover during the Summer Block Party tour that saw performances by Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill. Instead of the black bodysuit, Coko donned fiery red leather pants and a bejeweled red top with pointy shoulder pads while slamming her solo.

SWV’s cover of “If Only You Kew” landed them a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 55th Annual award show.