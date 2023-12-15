MadameNoire Featured Video

Rumors allege college football coach and former NFL player Deion Sanders is dating beauty entrepreneur Quiana Aviles.

According to Men’s Journal, “sources” claim the University of Colorado football coach is romantic with Aviles, the CEO of Vida Hair Growth.

The beauty’s Instagram account — which has over 222,000 followers — notes that she has a clothing line named ONHER The Brand and owns beauty establishments in New York City, Weehawken and Miami. Her mother founded Vida Hair Growth in 2015.

Neither Sanders nor the rumored new girlfriend has publicly commented on whether they’re dating. That said, the beauty guru has posted her support for the Colorado Buffs — Sanders’ team — on Instagram.

A 2021 feature story by the Associated Press highlighted that Aviles’ entrepreneurship includes a nail polish line, Q&A Lux Lacquer.

Aviles was born to Puerto Rican parents and grew up in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The source disclosed that she and her mother “were on the run from the police” for seven years until 1998, when “they were both found and arrested in New Jersey.” It’s unclear how long Aviles was in the authorities’ custody, but she reportedly pursued an education in finance and got a job in real estate once she was out.

In an interview on the Growing Up Latina podcast in January, Aviles recalled being 18 when she was apprehended by the feds with her mother.

“My mother and I were on the run for seven years, but when they [the authorities] came to pick us up, I kid you not, it was like — it’s over. I’m happy,” she explained about being exhausted by the dangerous and hectic lifestyle she lived due to her mother’s illegal activities.

Rumors about Sanders and Aviles’ relationship are swirling after the football coach and his longtime love, Tracey Edmonds, announced the end of their nearly five-year-long engagement.

On Dec. 10, Edmonds specified that she was the one who ended the couple’s over decade-long romance.

“I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented,” Edmonds claimed in an Instagram post, according to People. “I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”

“I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it’s necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!” she added in the caption.

Sanders and Edmonds first started dating in 2012. They got engaged in 2019.

Time will tell if the Colorado Buffs coach goes public with his rumored new girlfriend.

