MadameNoire Featured Video

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have called off their around four-year-long engagement.

According to People, the film producer shared a now-deleted joint statement on her Instagram account on Dec. 3. The lengthy message to the couple’s fans claimed their breakup was mutual. It also requested prayers for Edmonds and Sanders — often called Coach Prime — as the two grow in different directions.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS. [We] have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” stated the post. “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

In the comments of the now-deleted post, the University of Colorado football coach penned a loving and thoughtful message to his ex-fiancée. He warmly recalled their love over their 12-year romance and praised the film producer for being a good mother to her two sons.

“Love you, Tracey, and you’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and the laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless you with every endeavor and every step you take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!” the Colorado Buffaloes head coach wrote.

As of now, it’s unclear what led to the couple’s split.

The breakup comes after their 2019 engagement — which Edmonds announced on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. The two first met in 2012 at a film premiere party for a film the mother of two produced.

People noted that the 56-year-olds lived long-distance from each other “throughout their relationship” while the legendary football player worked on various sports-related endeavors and Edmonds worked in entertainment and media realms.

Sanders has two kids — daughter Deiondra, 31, and son Deion Jr., 29 — from his marriage to Carolyn Chambers. The college football coach welcomed three children with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders. The latter union blessed the father of five with sons Shilo, 23, and Shedeur, 21, and daughter Shelomi, 18.

Tracey was married to singer Babyface from 1992 to 2005. The exes have two kids together — Brandon, 28, and Dylan Michael, 25.

RELATED CONTENT: “Deion Sanders Fires Back At Colorado State HC Who Shaded His Upbringing & Manners– ‘I’m A Grown Man'”