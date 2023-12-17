MadameNoire Featured Video

Jess Hilarious got candid about life, love and her comedic come up on the latest episode of the Funky Friday podcast, hosted by Cam Newton.

The comedienne, actress and radio personality — a Baltimore native — shared that she’s no longer living in Atlanta due to the city’s crime. Although worrisome, the comedienne hilariously recalled how getting carjacked twice was her sign to get “the fuck out” of the ATL and break her apartment’s lease.

Jess explained that both stolen cars were Enterprise vehicles she’d rented. She said she was held at gunpoint during the second incident, but she described the carjacking overall as “peaceful.” Admittedly, the 31-year-old social media personality shared that she’d left the keys in the car while she went inside a gas station to get “some Backwoods.” When she came back out, the comedienne said the car thief did what he had to do but recognized her celebrity status.

“And the last nigga that took my car knew who I was,” she said of the gun-toting thief. “He was just happy to see me,” she added, noting that he even let her grab her purse before driving off.

Now living in the Washington, D.C. area, Jess said, “Atlanta owes me nothing… Got the fuck out of there, broke my lease.”

Elsewhere on the Funky Friday episode, the 31-year-old discussed her short-lived 2019 romance with fellow comedian Kountry Wayne.

Jess said she didn’t know the father of 10 was married while they dated. She alleged that Wayne went as far as to call up his divorce lawyer in front of her and have the attorney confirm his marriage was over.

The mother of one said she found out the comedian lied about his marital status while the two were on a trip, and their relationship went viral on the internet. Jess recounted people calling her a “homewrecker.” She added that Wayne having many kids didn’t signal any potential red flags to her.

“That don’t mean shit,” Jess asserted. “He said, ‘I was married, but we’ve been going through this divorce for a whole year. We had to be separated for a year. But now that it’s final, I can get my lawyer on the phone.'”

Although the relationship only lasted a few months, Jess still noted that Wayne was “a great guy.”

“That relationship was very short-lived but I will say, had I gotten to know Wayne, me and Wayne would still be great, great friends today,” she noted. “That was the first relationship I was in where the guy put me on something like that. One of the things I always told him while we were together, ‘You are very corny, but you are rich for a reason.'”

“He’s a very consistent person, and he put me on with that. The Facebook way of getting money, YouTube and everything. I took that from there — [and have] been making money off social media ever since,” she added.

See the full Funky Friday podcast interview below.

