DeWayne Colley, also known as Kountry Wayne, and Sherri Shepherd flirted with pursuing a romance on the Sept. 28 episode of the latter’s daytime TV show.

The lighthearted antics started when Sherri suggested that the social media personality, a bachelor and father of 10, start dating a woman like her with no uterus. The conversation went down amid the daytime talk show hostess asking about the male comic’s ten offspring — whom he shares with five different women.

“Me and you could make a good couple,” Kountry Wayne jokingly responded. “I thought about that. We’re already successful — see, this is a date. What date you gonna get that’s better than this right here?”

The social media personality mentioned earlier in the episode that he has around a million dollars worth of luxury vehicles, and Sherri emphasized that the duo could buy each other more hot rides if they pursued a romance.

“I’m at your level!” Shepherd exclaimed.

Although the daytime host joked about him splurging on her, the YouTuber claimed that he spends a significant amount per month on his ten children and their mothers.

“Yeah, my child support… Just my family costs me about 200,000 a month,” Colley noted on financially supporting his large brood. “It don’t have to cost me that much. It’s just [that] child support comes with baby mama support. Everybody come behind the children with their hands out.”

Colley, 35, is a standup comedian and author with over 853,000 YouTuber followers and 3.5 million on Instagram.

In his debut special, A Woman’s Prayer, the Waynesboro, Georgia native discussed fatherhood, faith, being single and more. The one-hour-long project hit Netflix Sept. 19 and has 4 out of 5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Remembering it’s only his debut special, I’d say Kountry Wayne has plenty of room to grow,” said comedy critic Sean L. McCarthy in a review for Decider.

Ultimately, McCarthy suggested viewers stream A Woman’s Prayer. The critic contextualized Colley’s act through the comedian’s own words.

“Even he doesn’t compare himself to Katt Williams. Instead, he offers in closing: Don’t judge me, ’cause I ain’t Kirk Franklin, but I ain’t Lil Boosie either.'”

