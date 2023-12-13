MadameNoire Featured Video

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee had much to say about Beyoncé’s dynamic with Black media outlets.

During the Dec. 1 episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, the media platform owner said the Renaissance tour didn’t do enough to uplift and spotlight Black media. Jason noted that the entertainer’s record-breaking tour celebrated Black and LGBTQ+ groups, but media spearheaded by those communities didn’t get that same love.

In addition to believing Beyonce could have used her influence better to highlight Black and gay-owned media, Jason also called out the entertainer’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, for letting down those outlets.

“I mean, you should have honored and brought more Black people in because Beyoncé has such a huge voice,” the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star argued. “I’m not trying to compare her to Rihanna, but this is why I think Rihanna is more relatable to people. Because she [Rihanna] — her pulse is on the culture. She knows what’s happening. She knows the people that are moving the culture.”

The Hollywood Unlocked owner claimed to have done much in support of Beyoncé — including spending $40,000 on Renaissance tour tickets.

Jason revealed more of what he’s done for the singer during a bleeped portion of the podcast because, as he stated, “Beyoncé’s good internet would go crazy.”

“Can you imagine if I put that on Hollywood Unlocked?” he asked after spilling whatever alleged tea he had, leaving his co-hosts shocked.

“So that in itself… I feel like there should be a little love there [from Beyoncé],” Jason continued.

The 46-year-old media personality, who is currently running for city council in his hometown of Stockton, California, emphasized that Yvette was aware of support toward Beyoncé even if the Renaissance singer wasn’t.

“I still have the receipts. Yvette knows I got the receipts. I got them,” he emphasized. “I’m just being critical. That’s just what I do. You know that, Yvette. I’m trying to book Kelly Rowland right now. Now, if I don’t get Kelly Rowland because I say this about — then, then it’s gon’ be a problem. Then I’m putting out receipts. The receipts I just told y’all about, then I’ll put those out,” he warned.

Jason’s accusations toward Beyoncé came days before he slammed EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and called the latter “illiterate.”

The Hollywood Unlocked powerhouse commented on the singer-actress after Hudson scored an exclusive interview with Jeannie Mai on her daytime talk show.

