Will Smith was spotted strolling about Miami’s annual Art Basel event with a mysterious woman who looked almost identical to his wife – Jada Pinkett Smith– who announced their separation in October. On Dec. 7, the Oscar Award-winning star was seen leaving Art Basel with a huge smile on his face as he hopped into a limousine with the Jada look-alike, according to Page Six.

The unnamed woman rocked a fresh platinum buzzcut – similar to Jada’s – and a pair of tight, high-waisted jeans that hugged her curvy waist. Will’s date paired the comfy look with black sunglasses, a thin white t-shirt and black sandals.

Will, 55, also opted for a casual fit. The King Richard star wore gray athletic-fit pants and an olive shirt as he smiled and laughed with his entourage on the way to the limousine. Judging by pictures obtained by the outlet, the woman appeared to keep a little distance from the actor before they got into the vehicle.

It’s unclear if The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum has a romantic connection with the beautiful woman who was spotted by his side on Thursday. Still, netizens on X had a field day speculating whether the Hollywood veteran was dating the Jada double. Some users were sure the lady had no connection to the Tinseltown icon.

According to a source, Will and the Jada look-alike had lunch with a group of friends after Art Basel.

Before Will was spotted walking with the unidentified beauty, the actor trotted about Miami’s Art Basel Thursday morning as he “carefully and thoughtfully” looked through the incredible contemporary art scattered throughout the fair, an insider told Page Six. For lunch, the actor and a group of his pals shot over to Pizzeria Lucali in Miami Beach for a bite to eat — and the mystery woman tagged along for the outing.

“The group of 10 was seen at the restaurant having a great time eating pizza and laughing,” the source claimed.

On Dec. 8, the anonymous insider added that Will and his entourage were given an exclusive tour of the Miami Convention Center courtesy of Jay Rutland, the owner of Maddox Gallery. It’s unclear if the woman tagged along for the tour.

Will’s sighting with the unidentified lady comes almost two months after Jada revealed that she and the actor had been separated since 2016. During an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, the 52-year-old Hollywood star explained why she and Will decided to part ways.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” the matriarch said. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Love isn’t lost for the celebrities. Jada said she and the Oscar winner vowed never to “get a divorce.”

According to USA Today, in late October, the Matrix Resurrections star reportedly told the Baltimore Sun that she and her husband’s estrangement was in the past and that they were working to rebuild their marriage.

