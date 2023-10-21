MadameNoire Featured Video

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were all smiles in family photos taken during Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris’ 70th birthday party.

The married duo stood side by side in several snapshots shared in Jada’s Oct. 19 Instagram photo dump. During the birthday celebration — which went down in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 18 — Will and Jada celebrated the actress’s mother as she stood near her two-tier gold and red birthday cake.

Photos from Gammy’s special event also captured Will and Jada’s children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, in attendance. The family affair was rounded out further with the presence of Will’s oldest child, Trey Smith, 30, whom the actor shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Will’s evening recap, posted Oct. 19, included footage of him and Jada standing closely together and singing “Happy Birthday.”

In his short but sweet caption, the Emancipation star wished his mother-in-law a happy birthday and warmly referred to her as “Gam Bam.”

Will and Jada’s amicable display at Gammy’s birthday bash comes less than two weeks after the Girls Trip star revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016.

The bombshell revelation about the stars’ marriage sent online users into a tailspin. The separation news was one of several things Jada opened up about in the days leading up to the Oct. 17 release of her memoir, Worthy. The Baltimore-raised actress referred to her childhood friend Tupac Shakur as her “soulmate” and spilled more tea on Will’s infamous 2022 Oscars slap on Chris Rock.

In an exclusive interview with Bossip, the author said that despite their separation, Will was probably “one of the first people to read the whole book.”

Regarding her and her husband’s current relationship, Jada said, “It’s been fantastic… We’re in a really beautiful place. We are doing a lot of healing together and also doing our individual work, and things are really good.”

According to USA Today’s coverage of an Oct. 18 interview, the actress did with the Baltimore Sun, Jada reportedly shared that she and Will have ended their estrangement. The former source noted that the couple’s marriage has been on the road to recovery for the past 18 months.

The Baltimore Banner reported that Will joined Jada on stage during a talk about her book at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in her hometown Oct. 18.

The actor reportedly gushed over his wife and praised her for sticking by his side throughout his decades-long career. At one point in the couple’s conversation, he referred to their relationship as “brutiful” — a mix of brutal and beautiful.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” Will said.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Slams Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Separation’ Bombshell Drama