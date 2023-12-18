MadameNoire Featured Video

A video of a woman making a scene in a restaurant because her date didn’t want to pay for their meal has garnered mixed reactions on Instagram.

Self-proclaimed athlete, actress and entertainer Andrea Ferbee posted a video of her chaotic date gone wrong Dec. 10. During an expletive-filled tirade, she yelled at the man she was with to pay for their food since he’d been the one to ask her out on a date.

The clip showed her and the man going up and down Atlanta’s 1201 Restaurant with their chaotic and disruptive disagreement. Andrea felt entitled to record her date and publicly put him on blast for being “broke.” The man recorded her too and seemed bewildered as he struggled to escape his highly disgruntled, “crazy” date. Andrea lodged a salad at the man’s head as he walked away, seemingly leaving her behind.

The two got other 1201 Restaurant patrons involved in their shenanigans as they went back and forth.

The comments underneath the clip were all over the place, just like the video.

Online users were confused if the date was even real. While fashion and styling are subjective, netizens questioned why Andrea was dressed more appropriately for a board meeting than wining and dining. People rightfully noted that Andrea’s big fuss was unnecessary. They wanted to know if the “actress” blew up on the man because she couldn’t afford to pay her own bill and leave.

“Damn, she must ain’t got it either. She going too hard.” “… Why tf u got on work clothes?!” “Say it with me y’all, ‘If you ain’t got no money stay your broke ass home!!!!'”

Andrea has several skits on her Instagram page, so several online users assumed her bad date was another one of her spoofs.

That said, a few were critical of the way Andrea turned up in public for the sake of a comedic bit.

“Now if this is a skit… just rent a studio.. .Stop doing this ish in folks establishments. Either way it’s still embarrassing. You getting up going Live about you and the dude being broke is embarrassing.” “If this is a skit, I’d like to express my concern about the portrayal in your production. It seems to perpetuate stereotypes and I believe it’s important to present a more nuanced and respectful representation, avoiding reinforcing negative perceptions.”

Real or fake, do you think Andrea took things too far? Sound off in the comments.

RELATED CONTENT: “TikTok Has Mixed Reactions To Groom’s Phone Reading ‘Help Me’ During Wedding”