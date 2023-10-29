MadameNoire Featured Video

TikTok users were divided over whether it was funny that a groom’s phone read “HELP ME!!!!” in all capital letter’s during what appeared to be his wedding ceremony.

A clip shared by LAD Bible back in 2022 showed the couple kneeling together in a place of worship with their backs turned to their wedding guests. Outside the bride’s view, the groom held his phone behind his back and “HELP ME!!!!” ran across the screen.

Many TikTok users took the cry for help as an extremely lame joke played by the groom on his bride so he and their guests would laugh at her and not with her on her special day. They argued that if the man had pulled the cruel prank on them, it would have immediately resulted in a divorce or annulment.

TikTok users were confused by the groom’s seemingly inappropriate and immature display. The netizens didn’t understand the humor in embarrassing a bride on her wedding day. Moreover, others didn’t think expressing hate or disdain for your wife was funny, especially at the wedding.

“Idk where the humor in the whole ‘I hate my wife’ trope [is] but do you.” “I don’t see why the ‘husband wants to get away from wife’ thing is so popular?”

There was a significant number of people who stood up for the groom and thought his “HELP ME!!!!” joke was comedic gold.

They argued that the man’s sense of humor is likely why the couple made it to the altar in the first place.

“As a woman, I find this funny. I don’t see why anyone’s mad about this. I’m sure she knows his humor before marrying him.” “He obviously has an awesome sense of humor and I guess, so does she. She knows the man she is marrying. I love people who can make you laugh.” “That’s hilarious! She will always have next to her someone who likes to make her and other people laugh.”

Possibly most interestingly, several wondered if the man’s “HELP ME!!!!” was a real, last-ditch effort to escape a sinister situation before the couple became lovers for life through marriage.

“We’re laughing but what if it’s real?” “It’s all fun and games until you realize he actually needed help.” “Because it’s a man doing it ppl find it funny, but if a [woman] was doing that they would immediately assume the man [is abusive] and she needs help.” “He realizes he can say no right?”

Hopefully, the “HELP ME!!!!” sign was just a joke — even if in poor taste.

How would you react if you saw the groom pull a prank like that at the altar? Sound off in the comments!

