The Internet Is Trying To Cancel Doja Cat And Here’s Why

Doja Cat, a rising star who recently celebrated her first number one hit, “Say So Remix” featuring Nicki Minaj, is now under fire. A video of the 24-year-old in a chat with members of an alt-right group resurfaced and the internet kicked off a cancel party.

In one video, she can be seen saying the N-word as well while talking to a member of the group. There’s also a vide where Doja is seen as a member of a chat full of alt-right members as well. After these videos s[pread through the internet, the #DojaCatIsOver hashtag was born.

But it didn’t stop there. A 2015 song of hers titled “Dindu Nuffin” was dug up and she’s being accused of mocking police brutality. The title is reportedly a racist term that alt-right people use to refer to people of color that have faced police brutality who claim innocence. The internet then accused her of making fun of the death of Sandra Bland in the track.

One on the chorus she raps, “How much nothing can a dindu do/If a dindu, dindu nothin’/How much money could a dindu make/If a dindu did all the things that you wish to.”

Doja Cat hasn’t responded to any of the backlash she has been receiving over the weekend.

Her fans have come to her defense and sparked the #DojaCatIsNotOverParty and #WeAreSorryDoja hashtags.

Take a look at more of the tweets below.